BuildNow GG is an online build-and-shoot game featuring various game modes, weapons, and maps. Build and hone your skills in offline training mode. BuildNow GG is part of an emerging genre of online game that combines tactical building with third-person shooter gameplay. Build, shoot, and party In the game, you build ramps, rooves, and walls as quickly as possible while taking on another opponent. For new players, aim training is an excellent way to learn the basic controls. The game is online, but you can also start a private match with your friends in party mode. You can host up to 6-12 players in a private game. Master your weapons The weapons cover the standard loadout you’d expect in a shooting title, and you can switch between them while you battle. The loadout features a pistol, assault rifle, sniper rifle, shotgun, and a pickaxe. Customize your profile BuildNow GG features extensive customization options. You can customize the visual quality, FPS limit, HDR and more in the graphics settings. The options also include full HUD customization so you can create the ideal profile for shooting and building.

Website: battlelab-games.github.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to BuildNow GG. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.