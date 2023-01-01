From the makers of Candy Crush Saga & Farm Heroes Saga comes Blossom Blast Saga, a free-to-download linker game! Match and link your way through tons of flower-filled gardens to make colorful buds blossom into beautiful flowers before you run out of moves! Link 3 or more flowers of the same type to make them grow and watch as you set off an exciting chain-reaction of blooming flowers! Blast through a huge selection of matching puzzle games but watch out for weeds!

Website: king.com

