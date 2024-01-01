VisitBasis mobile app helps merchandisers, retail auditors and field marketing teams to make professional retail execution reports with ease. VisitBasis for Android is free for teams of 10 or less users to conduct retail audit and product surveys, collect market data, create electronic forms, manage tasks and get PDF reports and photo reports. Collect market data: 1. Create forms and product-based surveys faster with our visual drag-and-drop form builder. 2. Save time on assigning tasks with multiple workflow options and notifications. 3. Empower your team with our easy-to-use mobile app. Optimize their routes and increase the number of visits per day. 4. Reduce the risk of human error and prevent fraud with our visit validation system. 5. Get exclusive market trends by enabling automated product image recognition. Build interactive reports and dashboards: 1. Quickly react to ever-changing client requirements. Customize interactive reports with filters, images and editable charts and tables. 2. Visualize your data with fully integrated Google Data Studio. Automate your data transfers and save hours on manual exports. 3. Save time with easy-to-share, ready to use PDF reports containing your market data along with photos. 4. Confirm the success of your retail operation with our searchable photo gallery. 5. Schedule follow-up activities straight from the photos. Brands, CPG manufacturers, BTL agencies, retail merchandising service providers, brokers & distributors use VisitBasis for: Retail audits / In-store merchandising / Field marketing Trade program execution Product Insights Planogram compliance Shelf Evaluation Sampling, event & Item Checkup Merchandising & displays Competitor Insights Display Audit Price Check Sign, POP & POS verification On-Shelf Availability Automate your field marketing operations today!

