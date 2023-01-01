Alternatives - Truly
CallRail
callrail.com
Suivi et analyse des appels téléphoniques et des formulaires Web. Optimisez votre marketing et augmentez le retour sur investissement de vos campagnes publicitaires PPC, SEO et hors ligne.
Vonage
vonage.com
Vonage (nom légal Vonage Holdings Corp.) est un fournisseur américain de communications cloud pour entreprises coté en bourse. Basée à Holmdel Township, New Jersey, la société a été fondée en 2001 en tant que fournisseur de services de télécommunications résidentielles basés sur la voix sur protocol...
smrtPhone
smrtphone.io
Le système de téléphonie cloud et le numéroteur électrique le plus intelligent. smrtPhone est une plateforme de communication tout-en-un destinée aux entreprises axées sur les ventes. Voix, SMS, numérotation assistée, gestion des leads - le tout synchronisé sans effort avec votre système CRM.
Ringover
ringover.com
Mettez en place une plateforme d'appel puissante intégrée à votre CRM, accessible sur PC et smartphone et obtenez des numéros dans le monde entier.
CallFire
callfire.com
Développez votre entreprise avec des numéros de téléphone virtuels, l'IVR, la diffusion vocale, les services de messagerie texte de masse et la numérotation assistée. Essayez CallFire GRATUITEMENT !
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
Prouvez le retour sur investissement. Augmentez les conversions. Générez des revenus. Suivez et attribuez chaque prospect en ligne et hors ligne à la campagne qui le génère.
Phonexa
phonexa.com
Phonexa est un logiciel de suivi de niveau entreprise pour le marketing des performances, d'affiliation et de partenariat. La suite Phonexa est la technologie sous-jacente qui accompagne tout le cycle de vie des appels et des appels du consommateur, aidant les équipes de marketing à la performance à...
Marchex
marchex.com
Marchex, Inc. est une société publique basée à Seattle, fondée en 2003, qui compte plus de 300 employés. Marchex est une société d'appels et d'analyse conversationnelle B2B. Elle se spécialise dans l’utilisation de l’intelligence artificielle et de l’apprentissage automatique pour analyser les donné...
Telmetrics
telmetrics.com
Le logiciel exclusif de mesure des appels de Telmetrics (plateforme d'analyse des appels) est construit selon les normes IEEE et RFC et comprend plusieurs centres de données construits sur une disponibilité de niveau télécom et une architecture tolérante aux pannes soutenue par des processus de repr...
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics est une plateforme de mesure et d'attribution marketing qui connecte les données cloisonnées de marketing, de ventes, de revenus et de clients pour : - Fournir une vue complète de l'entonnoir de conversion de votre parcours client - Attribuer avec précision les revenus au niveau du c...
Shape Software
setshape.com
Shape est un logiciel d'automatisation des ventes et du marketing spécialement conçu, doté de fonctionnalités prédéfinies qui peuvent être configurées pour n'importe quelle entreprise. L'interface facile à utiliser responsabilise vos équipes et consolide tous les aspects de votre entreprise sur une ...
WhatConverts
whatconverts.com
Suivi des leads pour les agences de marketing et les clients Le seul logiciel de suivi et de reporting des leads auquel font confiance les meilleurs professionnels du PPC et du SEO pour accroître la valeur pour les clients.
Cordless
cordless.io
Débloquez votre contenu vocal. Téléphonie moderne pour les équipes de support client. Combler le fossé entre la voix et le texte.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource est le leader du secteur des solutions de suivi des appels, de gestion des leads et d'analyse commerciale. Maximisez vos investissements marketing et obtenez des résultats mesurés.
OnviSource
onvisource.com
Automated call recording software for call centers and businesses in a broad range of industries.
Dialics
dialics.com
Dialics is a call tracking software that provides professional marketers with the insights they need to drive more conversions. Dialics enables marketers to track their inbound phone calls and identify which keywords, ad campaigns, and offers are most effective in generating revenue. The company's g...
AuditCall
auditcall.com
AuditCall is eminent for delivering exceptional call analytics solutions for businesses across the world. It provides detailed insights into every aspect that makes your phone ring. Phone Call Tracking, Recording, Analytics, and more to let you drive utmost revenue and get delighted clientele. Audit...
800response
800response.com
800response provides a wide selection of toll-free vanity phone numbers, call tracking tools, and customer analytics data to help businesses manage top-of-the-funnel lead generation efforts while gaining valuable marketing attribution data to help you get your ROI and retain your most valuable custo...
iovox
iovox.com
Phone call tracking and productivity software for individuals and businesses around the world.
CallPlease
webapp.callplease.com
CallPlease, the world's most advanced call log, call sheet, and phone message colloaboration software, featuring elegant interfaces for iOS, Android, and the web. Used by all the world's leading media producers as well as law firms, services orgnaizaitons, sales orgnaizaitons, and many others.
Call iQ
mycalliq.com
How Call iQ Works 5-step process in a fraction of a second Watch this brief video to see how our 5-step call tracking process works from assigning numbers to tracking each call on those numbers to delivering live, real, critical analytics about each call. Ready to start saving your marketing dollars...
CallAction
callaction.co
CallAction is a mobile web application to automate the tracking and engagement of inbound calls across all marketing channels.
Clixtell
clixtell.com
Clixtell provides complete solution for businesses and digital marketing agencies. Call tracking, web analytics, Pay-Per-Click fraud detection, prevention and protection services for online advertisers in the new digital era. Constantly growing and improving, we are proud to provide a safe & sound t...
CallScaler
callscaler.com
CallScaler offers an easy way to start and scale your call tracking campaigns with the most competitive rates in the industry.
CallGear
callgear.ae
Everything you need to effectively communicate with your customers. Automate call flows and focus on your business.
WildJar
wildjar.com
WildJar helps businesses become wildly successful by delivering cutting edge Voice and SMS solutions. Founded in 2016, WildJar is helping more than 4,000 companies worldwide connect with their customers and drive revenue.
CallRoot
callroot.com
CallRoot is a call tracking software for marketing teams & agencies. It tracks & records incoming phone calls, dynamically inserts phone numbers & maps referrer source with every incoming call.
Hot Prospector
hotprospector.com
Hot Prospector is a Outbound sales automation platform that integrates email, sms, ringless voicemails, outbound dialer and inbound dialer into a simple crm.
Retreaver
retreaver.com
Retreaver helps marketers, agencies and brands better understand their customer journey. Our cloud based software provides real-time inbound call data by tagging, tracking and routing the caller to the appropriate person, or department. Leverage data from popular marketing solutions such as HubSpot,...
Nimbata
nimbata.com
Nimbata combines unique lead capture, conversion tracking, marketing attribution and lead management capabilities that generate better inbound leads and converts more web visitors to sales. Nimbata (https://www.nimbata.com) provides: • Phone lead capture through local, toll-free, or vanity numbers f...
Ringostat
ringostat.com
Ringostat is a platform of call tracking, telephony, and end-to-end analytics. Ringostat helps optimize marketing, considering ROI, build effective communication with customers, and boost sales. It is the only service of its kind in Eastern Europe to be an official Google Analytics technology partne...
Service Fusion
servicefusion.com
Service Fusion is a simple, powerful field service management software, offering a variety of features such as customer management, invoicing & payments, inventory management, time tracking, and reporting. The software is available on desktop and mobile apps to connect office staff, technicians and ...
Calltouch
calltouch.ru
Calltouch is an omnichannel marketing platform. We help to engage, convert and analyze your clients. Calltouch provides a call tracking service that gives all the information on the ads efficiency. Due to call tracking service you can divide all the ads to those that drive sales and to those that sp...
Infinity Hub
infinity.co
Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...
Infinity Portal
infinity.co
Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...
Revenue.io
revenue.io
Revenue.io powers high-performing teams with real-time guidance. By surfacing and recommending what works best, Revenue.io enables hundreds of customers like HPE, Nutanix, and AWS to deliver predictable results and optimize their entire revenue operation. Founded in 2013, Revenue.io is headquartered...
800.com
800.com
At 800.com, we're dedicated to helping businesses connect with their customers. As a leading provider of toll-free phone numbers, vanity phone numbers, and call software, we make it simple for companies to reach their customers anywhere in the world. Our mission is to empower human connection throug...
PBXDom
pbxdom.com
Les rapports cloud PBXDom peuvent facilement générer des rapports détaillés sur l'activité de votre téléphone ou de votre centre d'appels depuis n'importe où dans le monde ; il n'est pas nécessaire d'acheter un logiciel supplémentaire. Vous pouvez y parvenir en installant un collecteur de PBXDom et ...
Convirza
convirza.com
Convirza est la première plateforme de suivi et d'optimisation des appels d'entreprise. Pour répondre à la demande croissante d'informations sur les interactions téléphoniques, nous combinons le suivi des appels traditionnel avec une analyse puissante des appels téléphoniques. Convirza utilise une t...
DCDial
dcdial.com
Notre solution de centre de contact basée sur le cloud aide les entreprises à atteindre des millions de clients via du texte et de la voix interactifs. Notre solution hautement personnalisable dispose d'une interface intuitive et conviviale qui permet à nos clients de concevoir et de déployer des st...
Salesken
salesken.ai
Salesken vous offre une visibilité play-by-play des performances de vos commerciaux lors des appels afin que vous puissiez améliorer l'engagement client et conclure davantage de transactions.
Ringba
ringba.com
Suivi des appels, attribution, reporting et analyses pour les spécialistes du marketing, les agences numériques, les centres d'appels, le paiement par appel et les réseaux de performance.
Invoca
invoca.com
Connectez-vous pour accéder à la plateforme de paiement par appel d'Invoca. Les annonceurs créent des campagnes basées sur les appels et les éditeurs gagnent davantage de commissions pour générer des appels.