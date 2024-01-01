Tax Credit Providers - Applications les plus populaires
Tax credit providers are firms that help businesses optimize government incentives and tax breaks, like those for research and development (R&D), employee retention (ERC), and work opportunity (WOTC). Through tech-driven solutions, these services analyze companies' financial data, including expenses, W-2s, 1099s, and past tax filings, to determine eligibility for tax credits. Consequently, businesses can leverage these credits to reduce their income and payroll tax burdens.
Gusto
gusto.com
La plateforme RH de Gusto aide les entreprises comme la vôtre à intégrer, payer, assurer et soutenir votre équipe qui travaille dur. Paie, avantages sociaux et plus encore.
Pilot
pilot.com
Concentrez-vous sur votre entreprise, sachant que nos comptables experts, aidés par les super-pouvoirs logiciels, s'occupent de vos livres.
Neo.Tax
neo.tax
Crédits d'impôt R&D pour les startups en démarrage. neo.tax est le logiciel de déclaration de revenus le plus simple et le plus précis jamais créé. Les startups en démarrage peuvent demander le crédit d'impôt R&D en 10 minutes et ne payer que 10 % de la remise en argent qu'elles reçoivent !
TaxCredible
taxcredible.com
TaxCredible is a powerful SaaS platform that enables CPAs to quickly identify and deliver state and federal business tax incentives for their clients. After 20 years of partnering with CPAs, we recognized a need to simplify and streamline the tax credit process. TaxCredible creates efficiencies in a...
GOAT.tax
goat.tax
GOAT.tax gives an opportunity to start-ups and businesses including manufacturers, software, gaming and IoT companies to claim R&D tax credits via an online platform. GOAT.tax takes all the guesswork out of a complex tax credit incentive by offering an easy-to-use, self-guided experience along with ...
TaxRobot
taxrobot.com
TaxRobot is the quickest, easiest, and most affordable way to automate your R&D credit calculation and receive your money. We provide best-in-class substantiation reports, audit defense at no additional charge, and, best of all, we don't charge a fee unless we identify a benefit.
Clarus R+D
clarusrd.com
The Clarus R+D app automates the process of claiming research and development tax credits. Businesses of all sizes and types can qualify for the R&D tax credit. Yet the vast majority of credits are claimed by very large manufacturing companies. Why? Because, traditionally, R&D tax studies are compli...
Accountancy Cloud
theaccountancycloud.com
Accountancy Cloud offre la meilleure fonction financière complète pour les startups à forte croissance. Les gestionnaires financiers et les logiciels puissants offrent aux startups une comptabilité, des crédits d'impôt R&D et des services financiers sans précédent. Chaque startup a accès à notre log...