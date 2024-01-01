Retail IoT Software - Applications les plus populaires
Retail IoT software assists in configuring, managing, and monitoring Internet of Things (IoT) devices used throughout retail environments. This smart technology enables retail managers and store owners to optimize resource usage, reduce costs, and improve conditions for employees and customers, while also generating valuable data on store operations and visitors. Retail IoT solutions often include specialized hardware designed for retail settings and may synchronize with other connected devices, either preconfigured for IoT or connected through third-party sensors. Retail IoT software can feature or integrate with other IoT-related solutions, such as IoT platforms and IoT device management software. Many of these solutions also offer capabilities similar to retail analytics software, retail operations software, and retail business management software, and can integrate with these tools to share data, providing a unified approach to retail asset management and store optimization.
Envoyer une nouvelle application
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon est un opérateur de réseau sans fil américain qui opérait auparavant en tant que division distincte de Verizon Communications sous le nom de Verizon Wireless.
OpSense
opsense.com
OpSense is an Internet of Things (IoT) platform built for food safety and quality monitoring for retail and foodservice industries. The OpSense platform monitors temperature, humidity, open doors, HVAC conditions and more. OpSense helps prevent inventory loss, improve refrigeration efficiency, impro...
Roambee
roambee.com
Roambee offers verifiably better supply chain visibility on demand, for on-time, in-full, in-condition delivery of shipments and assets anywhere in the world. 300+ enterprises are improving customer experience, service levels, product quality, cash cycles, business efficiencies, and sustainability w...
KABOB
kabob.io
Kabob Retail Cloud est une plateforme technologique de vente au détail complète conçue pour prendre en charge les chaînes de magasins et les marques. La plateforme fournit une suite d'applications de base et d'extension pour aider les entreprises à automatiser et à rationaliser divers aspects de leu...
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin a développé la nouvelle génération de technologie sans caisse permettant aux détaillants de déployer rapidement des achats sans friction dans leurs magasins. L'approche en attente de brevet de Zippin utilise l'IA, l'apprentissage automatique et la technologie de fusion de capteurs pour créer...