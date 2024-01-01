Restaurant POS Systems - Applications les plus populaires

Catégories

Restaurant point of sale (POS) software offers restaurant and bar servers an efficient way to take orders and process payments for multiple checks simultaneously. This software helps restaurant managers and owners address various business needs, from handling daily operations to conducting high-level analytics. Orders can be entered at touchscreen stations or tableside with mobile devices, enabling servers to easily manage their tables, edit orders, split checks, and apply discounts. Some POS systems facilitate communication between servers and the kitchen, keeping everyone informed about inventory shortages and delays. By equipping servers with versatile POS software, they can operate more efficiently and provide better service to customers.

Square

Square

squareup.com

Square, Inc. est une société américaine de services financiers, d'agrégateur de services marchands et de paiement mobile basée à San Francisco, en Californie. La société commercialise des produits de paiement logiciels et matériels et s'est développée dans les services aux petites entreprises. La so...

Toast POS

Toast POS

pos.toasttab.com

Toast est un système de point de vente et de gestion de restaurant qui aide les restaurants à améliorer leurs opérations, à augmenter leurs ventes et à créer une meilleure expérience client.

Lightspeed

Lightspeed

lightspeedhq.com

Nous fournissons des solutions de point de vente faciles à utiliser pour les détaillants et les restaurateurs depuis 2005. Faites monter en flèche votre entreprise avec le point de vente Lightspeed dès aujourd'hui.

Clover

Clover

clover.com

Nos systèmes de point de vente et de traitement des cartes de crédit vous permettent d'accepter des paiements et de gérer votre entreprise.

TouchBistro

TouchBistro

touchbistro.com

TouchBistro est un système de gestion de restaurant tout-en-un. Fonctionnalités avancées. Plateforme intuitive. Augmentez vos ventes, ravissez vos invités, gagnez du temps et de l’argent. Apprendre encore plus!

SpotOn

SpotOn

spoton.com

Les systèmes de point de vente et les logiciels de traitement des paiements de SpotOn sont conçus pour fonctionner comme vous travaillez. Et vous êtes soutenu 24 heures sur 24, 7 jours sur 7 et 365 jours par an par des personnes qui s'en soucient réellement.

Rezku POS

Rezku POS

rezku.com

Rezku is today's most powerful restaurant point of sale system and more. Rezku comes with everything food and beverage service concepts need to develop their business including white-label online ordering, advanced reporting, inventory management, 3rd party online integrations and centralized order ...

PosEase

PosEase

posease.com

PosEase is a cloud based Billing POS (Point of Sale) software for hospitality industries like restaurants, cloud kitchen, bakeries etc.

POSApt

POSApt

posapt.au

POSApt is a point-of-sale (POS) software solution for the hospitality and retail industries. Available all over Australia, POSApt is one of the best POS system providers in Australia.

IVEPOS

IVEPOS

ivepos.com

IVEPOS is the free POS (point-of-sale) software crafted for your restaurant, retail stores, cafe, bar, bakery, coffee shop, grocery, salon and spa, car wash, food truck and pizzeria by Intuition Systems. Use the IVEPOS point of sale system instead of a cash register, and track sales and inventory in...

Elementary POS

Elementary POS

elementarypos.com

lementary POS is your mobile cash register or a complex point-of-sale system, tailored to meet your specific requirements. For a single, fair price, you gain access to countless features designed to simplify and speed up your business processes, and an unlimited number of users and connected devices...

SALIDO

SALIDO

salido.com

SALIDO is the Restaurant OS, a single platform that unifies your restaurant operations under one login. Whether you are a single or a multi-unit operator, we take an enterprise level approach to streamlining all your operations. SALIDO was created with the best interest of restaurant operators in mi...

Restora POS

Restora POS

restorapos.com

Restora POS is the next generation automation solution for restaurant business entrepreneurs. A brilliant restaurant POS billing software solution, which can solely handle every operation in your restaurant. Restora POS has come up with an advanced managerial digital solution, hassle-free technology...

orderbird

orderbird

orderbird.com

Let your hospitality soar! With our POS system you will be more successful, you will save time and money and reduce stress. Experience orderbird in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Great Britain, Ireland and France.

Faturah POS

Faturah POS

faturah.com

Cloud POS Turbocharge your restaurant Operations with Faturah solutions! Your one-stop shop for an stress-free, super-efficient restaurant business.

Lavu

Lavu

lavu.com

Lavu is a Point of Sale solution designed for use by full-service, quick-service, and franchise restaurants, from bars, nightclubs, and lounges, to food trucks and coffee shops. Lavu’s restaurant management system goes beyond simply placing orders and accepting payments. With employee management fun...

Foodics

Foodics

foodics.com

Foodics is an All-in-One restaurant management & Point of Sale solution that helps business owners from all sizes and types to run their operations smoothly and with precision. We are the door of the restaurant owners to the ecosystem that allows them to benefit from many 3rd party service integrati...

Grubtech

Grubtech

grubtech.com

Grubtech offre aux restaurants et aux entreprises du secteur de l'alimentation et des boissons des solutions intégrées, rationalisant et centralisant tout, de la gestion des commandes à la préparation des aliments jusqu'à la livraison. Leur produit phare, gOnline, intègre de manière transparente des...

BeyondMenu

BeyondMenu

beyondmenu.com

Faites la promotion de votre restaurant sur un site Web personnalisé

Heartland

Heartland

heartland.us

IntechOpen est l'un des principaux éditeurs mondiaux de revues et de livres dans les domaines de la science, de la technologie et de la médecine. Nous sommes le choix préféré de plus de 60 000 auteurs dans le monde.

