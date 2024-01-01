HR Consulting Providers - Applications les plus populaires
HR consulting firms offer businesses specialized expertise and guidance aimed at enhancing their HR services and departments. While some firms provide comprehensive consultations covering all aspects of HR, others focus on particular areas like talent management. Leveraging their profound knowledge of the HR domain, consultants offer valuable insights and solutions that might elude internal personnel. Typically, businesses engage HR consultants to enhance HR efficiency or trim costs. These consultants often collaborate directly with the chief human resources officer or a related authority. They assist businesses in honing skills and devising strategies for tasks such as benefit administration and ensuring workplace safety.
ADP
adp.com
ADP propose des solutions de paie et de ressources humaines en ligne de pointe, ainsi que des services de fiscalité, de conformité, d'administration des avantages sociaux et bien plus encore. Obtenez le meilleur avec ADP.
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits est une société basée aux États-Unis qui propose des logiciels en tant que service basés sur le cloud aux entreprises pour la gestion de leurs ressources humaines, avec un accent particulier sur leur couverture d'assurance maladie. Zenefits a été fondée en 2013. Son siège est à San Francisc...
Central Test
centraltest.com
Solutions d'évaluation prédictive des talents : Test psychométrique pour prendre les meilleures décisions en matière de recrutement et de développement des talents, entretien vidéo, feedback 360.
Alight
alight.com
De l’embauche à la retraite et au-delà, vos collaborateurs dépendent de vous pour obtenir des ressources qui amélioreront leur santé, leur richesse et leur bien-être. Donnez-leur le pouvoir grâce à des données et à une technologie qui apportent de la clarté grâce à des informations connectées plus l...
Aadmi
aadmi.com
Aadmi Consulting provides full life-cycle HR support for all your business' human capital needs.
G&A Partners
gnapartners.com
By providing proven solutions and technology in the areas of human resources, employee benefits, payroll administration and workplace safety, G&A Partners alleviates the burden of tedious administrative tasks and allows business owners to focus their time, talent and energy on growing their company....
Aflac
aflac.com
With Aflac, whether you're a large business or a small one, you can provide your employees with the kind of benefits they'd expect from a bigger company, helping your business stand out from the crowd.
Insperity
insperity.com
Insperity provides HR and business solutions that help America's best companies prosper since 1986.
Lumity Benefits
lumity.com
Lumity's modern benefits solution combines dedicated service and expertise with powerful data insights and technology to relieve the pain of administering and choosing health plans and benefits for both employers and employees.