Alternatives - Respondent Researcher
UserTesting
usertesting.com
Outils de test d'utilisabilité et de recherche pour améliorer votre expérience client en ligne à partir de UserTesting, la plateforme Human Insight. Le logiciel n°1 de l'industrie CX de G2.
Userfeel
userfeel.com
Outil de test utilisateur payant au fur et à mesure, sans abonnement ni frais mensuels nécessaires. Obtenez de meilleures informations auprès de notre panel de testeurs de haute qualité à partir de seulement 30 $ par testeur.
dscout
dscout.com
La plateforme de recherche qualitative de dscout utilise une application mobile et plus de 100 000 participants enthousiastes pour capturer efficacement des vidéos instantanées et rendre les informations faciles à…
VideoAsk
videoask.com
Le moyen le plus simple d'avoir des conversations vidéo asynchrones. Engagez votre communauté, recrutez de nouveaux talents, générez de meilleurs leads et bien plus encore.
Userlytics
userlytics.com
Tirez parti de notre plateforme de recherche d’utilisateurs de pointe et de notre panel mondial de plus de 1,6 million de personnes pour améliorer votre expérience client et utilisateur.
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
Mise en relation des chercheurs et des participants. Recrutez n’importe quel public de participants ou trouvez des opportunités de recherche rémunérées quelle que soit la méthode de recherche, dans le monde entier.
Senja
senja.io
Recueillir des témoignages n’est pas plus simple que cela. Recueillez des témoignages textuels et vidéo. Partagez-les partout. Convertissez plus de visiteurs et concluez plus d’offres !
Life Inside
lifeinside.io
Video storytelling. Reinvented. At Life Inside, we provide businesses with a powerful interactive video platform that can be seamlessly integrated to any website. Video testimonials significantly increase engagement with audiences online, leading to improved conversion rates and engagement. Our plat...
MemoryFox
memoryfox.io
MemoryFox is a platform that helps nonprofit marketers collect, organize, and share powerful storytelling content sourced from their community of donors, volunteers, staff and mission beneficiaries. In just a few minutes, you can create & share branded collection campaigns that will help you demonst...
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy is a next-generation insights company. Powered by Gen. AI, GetWhy's end-to-end insights platform delivers best-in-class quality consumer insights at unprecedented speed and at a fraction of the cost of traditional insights companies. GetWhy puts your marketing idea, concept, or content in fro...
Widewail
widewail.com
Invite Video makes generating customer video testimonials easier than ever for SMB to Enterprise. Using SMS and automation, we’ve created a process that is hands-off for the business and seamless for the customer. Turn your CRM into an always-on video testimonial generating machine and empower your ...
StoryPrompt
storyprompt.com
StoryPrompt is a video-first community platform designed to help customer-centric businesses serve more people face-to-face. The first of its kind, StoryPrompt uses asynchronous video to help community builders truly connect with customers at a human level, deepen relationships, and collect testimon...
Vocal Video
vocalvideo.com
In the past, video testimonials were prohibitively expensive and time-consuming to create. Organizations were left dealing with DIY video, expensive agencies, or diminishing returns from text reviews. Vocal Video is the only video testimonial platform that makes it incredibly easy to collect, edit, ...
Voxpopme
voxpopme.com
At Voxpopme, we believe you shouldn't sacrifice quality to get the insights you need quickly, at a reasonable cost. Insights teams are under immense pressure to deliver reliable answers to crucial business questions with limited resources. We can help. Voxpopme transforms insights teams by collectin...
VideoPeel
videopeel.com
VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...
StoryTap
storytap.com
StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap hel...
Forsta
forsta.com
Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Notre plateforme de recherche vidéo instantanée, alimentée par l'IA, permet aux équipes MR, UX et CX de comprendre les personnes, les produits et les expériences dans le contexte de la vie quotidienne. Les chercheurs, concepteurs et chefs de produit que nous soutenons utilisent Indeemo dans des cont...