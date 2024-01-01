InteliWise

InteliWise

Vous n'avez pas installé WebCatalog Desktop ? Téléchargez WebCatalog Desktop.

Utiliser l'application Web

Site Web : inteliwise.com

Améliorez votre expérience avec l'application de bureau pour InteliWise sur WebCatalog Desktop pour Mac, Windows, Linux.

Exécutez des applications dans des fenêtres sans distraction grâce à de nombreuses améliorations.

Gérez et passez facilement d'un compte à l'autre et d'une application à l'autre sans changer de navigateur.

InteliWISE is an enterprise AI chatbot and omni-channel conversational AI platform. InteliWISE provides AI-powered customer engagement solutions, including AI chatbots, voicebots, and live chat/messaging tools for enterprise customers. The platform offers capabilities for automating customer service, sales, marketing, and other business processes through conversational AI. It provides omni-channel support, allowing chatbots and voicebots to be integrated across channels like web, mobile, messaging apps, and voice assistants. InteliWISE claims its solutions can significantly reduce customer service costs and handle high volumes of interactions automatically. The platform is configurable and provides access for customers to train and customize the AI models powering the chatbots and voicebots. InteliWISE serves over 200 enterprise and small business customers across industries like e-commerce, customer service, and marketing. The company was recently acquired by Efecte Plc, a Finnish enterprise software provider. InteliWISE appears to be a mature conversational AI platform focused on driving automation and cost savings for enterprise customer engagement and business processes.
Catégories:
Productivity
Logiciel de chatbot

Site Web : inteliwise.com

Clause de non-responsabilité : WebCatalog n'est ni affilié, ni associé, ni autorisé, ni soutenu par, ni officiellement lié de quelque manière que ce soit à InteliWise. Tous les noms de produits, logos et marques sont la propriété de leurs détenteurs respectifs.

Alternatives

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

Vous aimerez aussi

Webio

Webio

webio.com

Plumb5

Plumb5

plumb5.com

AbsolutChat

AbsolutChat

absolutchat.com

Netmera

Netmera

netmera.com

ChatSpark

ChatSpark

chatspark.io

Payemoji

Payemoji

payemoji.com

chatof.ai

chatof.ai

chatof.ai

nativeMsg

nativeMsg

nativemsg.com

BotStacks

BotStacks

botstacks.ai

botsplash

botsplash

botsplash.com

Spoki

Spoki

spoki.it

SnatchBot

SnatchBot

snatchbot.me

Explorer

Produits

Télécharger

Assistance

Société

Légal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Nous utilisons des cookies pour fournir et améliorer nos sites Web. En utilisant nos sites, vous acceptez les cookies.

Politique de confidentialité