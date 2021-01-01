Alternatives - GoZen
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo est un logiciel de gestion d'entreprise comprenant le CRM, le commerce électronique, la facturation, la comptabilité, la fabrication, l'entrepôt, la gestion de projet et la gestion des stocks. La version communautaire est un logiciel libre, sous licence GNU LGPLv3. Il existe également une versi...
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo (anciennement Sendinblue) vous aide à développer votre entreprise. Établissez des relations clients par e-mail, SMS, chat, etc. Utilisez les outils dont vous avez besoin, quand vous en avez besoin. Essayez-le gratuitement.
OneSignal
onesignal.com
Le leader mondial des notifications push mobiles, du push Web et de la messagerie intégrée à l'application. 800 000 entreprises lui font confiance pour envoyer 5 milliards de notifications push par jour.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse propose une plateforme en ligne pour les logiciels de marketing par e-mail, le créateur de pages de destination, l'hébergement de webinaires et bien plus encore. Essayez 30 jours gratuitement sans carte bancaire !
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
Automatisez votre marketing et combinez tous les canaux de diffusion sur une seule plateforme : e-mail, notifications Web push, SMS, Viber. © 2021
AWeber
aweber.com
Essayez AWeber gratuitement dès aujourd'hui et obtenez toutes les solutions pour développer votre liste de diffusion, interagir avec votre public et augmenter vos ventes. Pas de carte de crédit nécessaire.
Sendbird
sendbird.com
Rendez votre application sociale. De Reddit à Paytm en passant par Headspace, chaque application bien-aimée prospère grâce à une communauté forte. Rapprochez-vous du vôtre en ajoutant le chat, la voix ou la vidéo dans votre application.
Courier
courier.com
Courier est le moyen le plus intelligent de concevoir et d'envoyer des notifications. Concevez une seule fois et diffusez sur n'importe quel canal (e-mail, Slack, SMS, push, etc.) via une seule API.
Customer.io
customer.io
Déclenchez des e-mails, des push, des SMS, des webhooks et bien plus encore avec Customer.io. Prenez le contrôle des données comportementales pour personnaliser la communication client et stimuler l’engagement. Commencez gratuitement.
Omnisend
omnisend.com
Marketing par e-mail pour le commerce électronique, e-mails et SMS automatisés : passez à Omnisend et augmentez vos ventes sans augmenter votre charge de travail.
Braze
braze.com
Proposez des expériences client pertinentes et personnalisées en temps réel.
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap est une société SaaS de gestion du cycle de vie client et de marketing mobile dont le siège est à Mountain View, en Californie. Fondée en mai 2013, elle fournit des produits d'analyse d'applications mobiles et d'engagement des utilisateurs à plus de 8 000 personnes, dont Sony, Vodafone, Ca...
Sender
sender.net
Construisez le pont entre vos listes de diffusion et vos revenus. Sender vous permet de rester rapidement et facilement en contact avec vos clients et de développer votre activité, tout en dépensant beaucoup moins.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage est une solution complète composée d'analyses clients puissantes, d'un engagement multicanal automatisé et d'une personnalisation basée sur l'IA.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
Le seul CDXP sans code, piloté par l'IA, avec des canaux d'exécution marketing hyperpersonnalisés construits et intégrés de manière native.
User.com
user.com
User.com est un logiciel avancé d'automatisation du marketing et des ventes. Nous aidons les entreprises à rationaliser leurs processus internes et à développer leur activité plus rapidement.
Contlo
contlo.com
Dites bonjour au marketing génératif autonome. Contlo est une plate-forme marketing de nouvelle génération, conçue pour le premier monde de l'IA. Propulsé par le modèle d'IA de votre marque et par des agents d'IA autonomes.
Iterable
iterable.com
Connectez-vous avec vos clients comme si vous les connaissiez réellement. Iterable est une plateforme de marketing multicanal qui alimente des expériences client unifiées et vous permet de créer, d'optimiser et de mesurer chaque interaction tout au long du parcours client.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
La plateforme d'expérience numérique conçue pour le commerce. Les solutions Bloomreach combinent la puissance des données unifiées sur les clients et les produits avec la vitesse et l'échelle de l'IA et de la décision prédictive, afin que vous puissiez offrir des expériences magiques qui convertisse...
Airship
airship.com
Envoyez des messages significatifs à chaque étape du cycle de vie du client grâce à la plateforme d'engagement client conçue pour les marques d'entreprise. Apprendre encore plus.
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
Connectly permet aux entreprises de créer et d'envoyer facilement des campagnes marketing automatisées, interactives et personnalisées via WhatsApp à grande échelle. Cela favorise une conversation bidirectionnelle (contrairement aux SMS et aux e-mails), où les prospects et les clients peuvent choisi...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Un logiciel d'automatisation des e-mails qui inspire l'engagement. Engagez votre audience de messagerie avec un contenu personnalisé qui génère des conversions. Upland Adestra est l'un des principaux fournisseurs mondiaux de solutions de marketing par courrier électronique et de marketing du cycle...
Truepush
truepush.com
Envoyez des notifications push gratuites et illimitées et monétisez à partir des publicités push à l'aide de l'outil Truepush. Ajoutez un canal de revenus supplémentaire à votre site Web avec nos publicités push. Économisez jusqu'à 1 200 $/mois sur l'engagement de vos utilisateurs avec l'outil True...
ngrow
ngrow.ai
Amplifiez la rétention avec les notifications push AI. La seule plateforme d'intelligence de notifications push sans SDK.
Knock
knock.app
Infrastructure de notifications pour les développeurs. Knock est une infrastructure de notifications flexible et fiable, conçue pour évoluer avec vous.
Leanplum
leanplum.com
Maximisez l’engagement des clients en établissant des relations durables et précieuses grâce à une messagerie multicanal optimisée et à l’orchestration des campagnes.
Ocamba
ocamba.com
The complete suite of enterprise management applications for Ad - serving and Push messaging
NotificationAPI
notificationapi.com
NotificationAPI is the FASTEST way to implement notifications (email, in-app, etc.) in your product. It comes with all the necessary integrations under the hood, visual notification editors and SDKs that let you create and integrate new notifications into your product in minutes.
Nashpush
nashpush.com
Nashpush is a powerful and user-friendly push notification sending platform that enables businesses worldwide to reach, engage and retain their audience with timely sent personalized trigger push notifications. Powered by superior architecture, Nashpush is designed to scale with your business and bu...
MonRays
monetizationrays.com
MonRays is the SaaS platform market-leading self-serve customer engagement solution for Push Notifications with simple and convenient code integration. Why do clients love to work with us? 🔷PUSH 🔷... Show More INED 🔷PWA (Progressive Web Apps) 🔷INACTIVE OFFER 🔷POP-UP 🔷IN-PAGE 🔷Target group 🔷T...
MaxTraffic
maxtraffic.com
Max Traffic is a complete on-site marketing solution using web push notifications, exit intent and promotional overlays.
indigitall
indigitall.com
indigitall is an international company that is offering a SaaS Marketing Automation service that allows our customers sending enriched, segmented, interactive and location-based push notifications to their audience. We cover the full customer lifecycle, activating, converting and retaining an increa...
FoxPush
foxpush.com
Send instant Web push notifications to your subscribers whenever they are online, wherever they may be- Even on their mobiles! It's easy to set-up and requires no technical skills. Send push notifications to your users to boost your engagement. Get setup in 3 minutes for desktop & mobile.
FlareLane
flarelane.com
FlareLane is a highly personalized CRM marketing solution that leverages interactive push notifications to enhance the customer experience. We're committed to building a world-class event-based, automatic, user-friendly push notification service that improves customer retention and revenue. Learn mo...
Catapush
catapush.com
Catapush is a SaaS mobile messaging platform (push and in-app ) designed to help financial services, utilities and large enterprises to handle their customer communications. More reliable, traceable and secure than any other available alternative, provides significant cost reduction compare with SMS...
WonderPush
wonderpush.com
Notifications and popups starting at €1/month for Web and Mobile. WonderPush is the fastest platform offering push notifications and popups for iOS, Android and websites. Easy to set, our powerful solution enables thousands of developers and marketers to send more than 350,000 notifications per seco...
Subscribers
subscribers.com
Skip the long line of the email inbox with messages sent straight to your site visitors, even after they’ve left your site. Subscribers is a highly effective tool to re-engage your website visitors and drive purchases using targeted web push notifications. What is a web push notification? Web push n...
PushPad
pushpad.xyz
Pushpad is the easiest way to add push notifications to websites and web apps. Delivers millions of web push notifications daily. Pushpad is the professional solution for web app developers and websites of any size that want to send push notifications.
Noviclick
noviclick.com
Noviclick is an online advertising platform where you can create advertising campaigns. Our source types are; push traffic, inpage push and popunder traffic. The most important principles in this are: ✅ Transparency ✅ User-friendly and fast dashboard with advanced targeting options ✅ Practically Bot...
Notix
notix.co
NOTIX is a multifunctional web and in-app push notifications service for audience engagement, user retention, and monetization. Platforms supported: Android, Web Demo: available upon request User guide: https://help.notix.co/en/ What can you do with Notix? - Re-engaging your audience - Increasing CR...
Feedify
feedify.net
Feedify provide a lean dashboard from where customer engagement tools can be managed with automation. Feedify allows to create notifications, pops, surveys, feedback tools (pre and post sales) which can be narrowed via geo location, browser, device, country, time zone etc.
AutomateWoo
automatewoo.com
Powerful marketing automation for your WooCommerce store. Convert and retain customers with automated marketing that does the hard work for you. AutomateWoo has the tools you need to grow your store and make more money.
AdOperator
adoperator.com
AdOperator provides advertising services for affiliate marketers, ad agencies and direct advertisers to gain user activity, build new audiences and increase conversions across mobile and desktop devices. Our main ad inventory push notifications and native-in-feed (Coming soon!) advertising brings in...
NotifyVisitors
notifyvisitors.com
Enhance the revenue and amplify the business growth with NotifyVisitors marketing automation software tools such as email marketing and SMS marketing.
Larapush
larapush.com
LaraPush is a Market leading self-hosted solution for Web Push Notifications that lets you send trackable push notifications. LaraPush allows you to reach your users with web and mobile push notifications on desktop browsers and android phones for FREE*. 🌀 How LaraPush is Different from Other Servi...
PushPushGo
pushpushgo.com
Re-engage users with web and mobile push notifications. Test for free feature-rich GDPR-compliant solution.
SmartPush
smartpush.ai
SmartPush is a push notification service provider that helps businesses increase customer engagement using web push notifications. Including features such as segmentation, automated messaging, personalized notifications, and real-time reporting, SmartPush makes it easy for businesses to reach users ...
MagicBell
magicbell.com
MagicBell is a flexible notification inbox for web, mobile and in-app that can be deployed within a day saving you hundreds of hours of manual coding and complicated implementation - all under your brand. Unlike other notification systems, MagicBell learns about your user's preferences and protects ...
Pushwoosh
pushwoosh.com
Pushwoosh is the top mobile-inspired customer engagement platform for high achievers. It makes omnichannel messaging easy, allowing marketers and product managers to send push notifications, in-app messages, email, SMS, and WhatsApp from one platform. Map out and streamline your audience interaction...
Segmentify
segmentify.com
Segmentify is a Customer Engagement Platform that helps simplify the e-commerce growth journey by helping you discover how to increase customer lifetime value. To achieve this, Segmentify offers a range of features, including Personalisation solutions like Recommendation, Engagement, Dynamic Bundles...
Gravitec
gravitec.net
Hi! Welcome to Gravitec.net! A push notification service focused on automation and personalization. We believe that taking good care of your customers will only benefit you! That's why we're doing our best to keep your readers satisfied. Set up Daily and Weekly Digests that contain the most popular ...
Kumulos
kumulos.com
With Kumulos, marketing teams can quickly create personalized journeys that users love, turbocharging mobile app engagement and creating vocal brand advocates for life. We put your team back in the driving seat, providing them with all of the powerful marketing tools they need for greater control, f...
PushEngage
pushengage.com
Welcome to PushEngage, your premier partner for unlocking the full potential of web and app push notifications! At PushEngage, we empower businesses like yours to engage, re-engage, and retain customers through targeted and personalized push notifications. Whether you are looking to boost conversion...
Engagespot
engagespot.co
Zapier pour les notifications. Engagespot aide les développeurs à créer des notifications de produits multicanaux avec une seule API. Avec Engagespot, vous pouvez : * Intégrez plusieurs canaux de notification tels que l'e-mail, l'application intégrée, les SMS, Push, WhatsApp, Slack, etc. à votre p...
Atomic.io
atomic.io
Offrez la nouvelle génération d’expérience client, directement dans votre application. Atomic.io est votre outil d'engagement client intégré à l'application, vous permettant d'envoyer rapidement des messages hyper personnalisés et exploitables à vos clients via votre canal le plus sécurisé : votre a...
Notificare
notificare.com
Notificare est une puissante plateforme d'engagement client de premier plan qui aide les marques à (ré)engager leur public, à faire la lumière sur le comportement des clients et à augmenter les conversions. Un seul outil, avec les canaux App Push, Web Push, Email, SMS et Mobile Wallet, pour diffuser...
Appgain.io
appgain.io
Appgain est une plate-forme de marketing Web et mobile complète, aidant les applications mobiles et Web à attirer plus d'utilisateurs et à améliorer l'engagement sur une seule plate-forme. 200 milliards de dollars dépensés d'ici 2020, juste pour vous permettre de télécharger des applications, et 75 ...
Cordial
cordial.com
Cordial est une véritable plateforme marketing qui permet aux marques d'automatiser entièrement leurs stratégies marketing et de transformer leur façon de travailler. Conçu avec une approche centrée sur le client, Cordial combine une flexibilité avancée des données avec des automatisations adaptativ...
PushAlert
pushalert.co
PushAlert est une plate-forme d'engagement client multicanal qui prend en charge les notifications Web push, les notifications d'applications pour Android et iOS ainsi que la messagerie sur site. Doté d'une architecture de pointe, PushAlert aide les entreprises à interagir avec leur public en envoya...
cmercury
cmercury.com
La plateforme de marketing par e-mail basée sur l'IA de cmercury, dotée de capacités de marketing omnicanal étendues, vous aide à acquérir, fidéliser et engager des clients sur les canaux de courrier électronique, mobiles et Web.