Alternatives - Chatarmin
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer est le moyen le moins cher, le plus rapide et le plus simple de découvrir ce qui se passe réellement en ligne.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter offre une expérience d'écriture claire et simple aux personnes qui ne recherchent pas de rapports avancés ou de fonctionnalités pour les entreprises.
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso is a free website analyzer. It provides free reports for thousands of websites. For every website in our extensive database you can see detailed analysis, including traffic statistics, monthly earnings, facebook sharing information, web server location and website value estimates.
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
We, as humans, are wired to trust our feelings! No matter how much technology transforms, we still need validation to be assured. WiserNotify helps you get that validation. It helps you connect with your customer to increase trust and sales. Through interactive social proof notifications & urgency w...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView is a web analytics software that matches the IP addresses of companies that visit your website against our database in order to tell you the names of those businesses and more.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...
Prelaunch.com
prelaunch.com
Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com s'intègre aux principales plates-formes d'automatisation du marketing au monde pour maximiser la croissance de l'audience, récupérer les revenus des paniers abandonnés et réengager les audiences inutilisées grâce à des systèmes d'intégration de données de pointe du secteur. Maximisez l...
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
Augmentez le trafic de rétention et les bénéfices grâce à la technologie GPT-3