Références - Applications les plus populaires - Zimbabwe
Envoyer une nouvelle application
YouVersion Bible
bible.com
Google Translate
translate.google.com
Life Bible
lifebible.com
Blue Letter Bible
blueletterbible.org
Merriam-Webster Dictionary
merriam-webster.com
Microsoft Translator
bing.com
Wikipedia
wikipedia.org
Cambridge Dictionary
cambridge.org
Bible Gateway
biblegateway.com
R Discovery
discovery.researcher.life
TheFreeDictionary.com
thefreedictionary.com
Wiley Online Library
onlinelibrary.wiley.com
Internet Archive
archive.org
PDF Drive
pdfdrive.com
Open Library
openlibrary.org
Mendeley
mendeley.com
Presearch
presearch.com
Sefaria
sefaria.org
Pew Research Center
pewresearch.org
IEEE Xplore
ieeexplore.ieee.org
Readwise
readwise.io
Yandex Translate
translate.yandex.com
Google Books
google.com
Headway
apps.get-headway.com
Tarteel
tarteel.ai
Quran.com
quran.com
Ancestry
ancestry.com
Bible Hub
biblehub.com
U-Dictionary Translator
u-dictionary.com
Dictionary.com
dictionary.com
Encyclopædia Britannica
britannica.com
Thesaurus.com
thesaurus.com
wikiHow
wikihow.com
Timestripe
timestripe.com
네이버 파파고
papago.naver.com
Urban Dictionary
urbandictionary.com
Reverso
reverso.net
Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries
oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com
Anna’s Archive
annas-archive.org
Macmillan Dictionary
macmillandictionary.com
Wiktionary
wiktionary.org
WordReference
wordreference.com
Reverso Context
reverso.net
LDOCE
ldoceonline.com
Consensus
consensus.app
Word Hippo
wordhippo.com
MIT Open Library
openlearning.mit.edu
Logos Classic
classic.app.logos.com
Power Thesaurus
powerthesaurus.org
Reader Mode
readermode.io
SpanishDict
spanishdict.com
Linguee
linguee.com
네이버 검색
naver.com
ProQuest RefWorks
refworks.proquest.com
Translate.com
translate.com
Collins Dictionary
collinsdictionary.com
Softpedia
softpedia.com
MyHeritage
myheritage.com
百度翻译
fanyi.baidu.com