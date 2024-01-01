Catégories

Éducation - Applications les plus populaires - Norvège

Canvas Student

Canvas Student

instructure.com

Duolingo

Duolingo

duolingo.com

Blinkist

Blinkist

blinkist.com

Udemy

Udemy

udemy.com

Google Classroom

Google Classroom

edu.google.com

LinkedIn Learnin‪g

LinkedIn Learnin‪g

linkedin.com

Quizlet

Quizlet

quizlet.com

Showbie

Showbie

showbie.com

Book Creator

Book Creator

bookcreator.com

Mimo

Mimo

mimo.org

Traverse.link

Traverse.link

traverse.link

LingQ

LingQ

lingq.com

its learning

its learning

itslearning.com

Mondly

Mondly

mondly.com

Coursera

Coursera

coursera.org

LingoDeer

LingoDeer

lingodeer.com

Blackboard Learn

Blackboard Learn

blackboard.com

italki

italki

italki.com

itslearning

itslearning

itslearning.com

Zorbi

Zorbi

zorbi.com

Microsoft Math Solver

Microsoft Math Solver

microsoft.com

JW Library

JW Library

jw.org

Clarify

Clarify

clarify.no

Socrative Student

Socrative Student

socrative.com

StudySmarter

StudySmarter

studysmarter.de

Brilliant

Brilliant

brilliant.org

ManageBac

ManageBac

managebac.com

Eduflow

Eduflow

eduflow.com

StudySmarter

StudySmarter

studysmarter.de

edX

edX

edx.org

Desmos Calculator

Desmos Calculator

desmos.com

Skillshare

Skillshare

skillshare.com

ContentGeni

ContentGeni

contentgeni.com

Sololearn

Sololearn

sololearn.com

AMBOSS

AMBOSS

amboss.com

The Real World

The Real World

jointherealworld.com

StuDocu

StuDocu

studocu.com

Scribbr

Scribbr

scribbr.com

Testbook

Testbook

testbook.com

TED

TED

ted.com

Scholarcy

Scholarcy

scholarcy.com

MIT App Inventor

MIT App Inventor

appinventor.mit.edu

Mathway

Mathway

mathway.com

LearnPython.org

LearnPython.org

learnpython.org

Google Scholar

Google Scholar

google.com

GeeksforGeeks

GeeksforGeeks

geeksforgeeks.org

EduPage

EduPage

edupage.org

Codecademy

Codecademy

codecademy.com

Classplus

Classplus

classplusapp.com

Plaito

Plaito

plaito.ai

Wisio

Wisio

wisio.app

Dugga

Dugga

dugga.com

Flip

Flip

flip.com

Smodin

Smodin

smodin.io

Scitrus

Scitrus

scitrus.com

Keybr

Keybr

keybr.com

Hypothesis

Hypothesis

web.hypothes.is

Google Arts & Culture

Google Arts & Culture

artsandculture.google.com

Games to Learn English

Games to Learn English

gamestolearnenglish.com

