Catégories

Livres et références - Applications les plus populaires - France

Envoyer une nouvelle application


Google Translate

Google Translate

translate.google.com

Wattpad

Wattpad

wattpad.com

YouVersion Bible

YouVersion Bible

bible.com

Kindle CloudReader

Kindle CloudReader

read.amazon.com

Wikipedia

Wikipedia

wikipedia.org

Yeolpumta

Yeolpumta

yeolpumta.com

Microsoft Translator

Microsoft Translator

bing.com

Google Play Books

Google Play Books

google.com

TheFreeDictionary.com

TheFreeDictionary.com

thefreedictionary.com

Cambridge Dictionary

Cambridge Dictionary

cambridge.org

Yandex Translate

Yandex Translate

translate.yandex.com

PDF Drive

PDF Drive

pdfdrive.com

Tarteel

Tarteel

tarteel.ai

Timestripe

Timestripe

timestripe.com

getAbstract

getAbstract

getabstract.com

Reverso

Reverso

reverso.net

Anna’s Archive

Anna’s Archive

annas-archive.org

Rakuten Kobo

Rakuten Kobo

kobo.com

Internet Archive

Internet Archive

archive.org

Consensus

Consensus

consensus.app

Webnovel

Webnovel

webnovel.com

MANGA Plus

MANGA Plus

mangaplus.shueisha.co.jp

The StoryGraph

The StoryGraph

thestorygraph.com

Libby

Libby

libbyapp.com

Headway

Headway

apps.get-headway.com

Readwise

Readwise

readwise.io

Wiktionary

Wiktionary

wiktionary.org

WordReference

WordReference

wordreference.com

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

merriam-webster.com

Blue Letter Bible

Blue Letter Bible

blueletterbible.org

CellarTracker

CellarTracker

cellartracker.com

Lexii.ai

Lexii.ai

lexii.ai

Quran.com

Quran.com

quran.com

R Upskill

R Upskill

upskill.researcher.life

BookBites

BookBites

bookbites.com

R Discovery

R Discovery

discovery.researcher.life

Scribd

Scribd

scribd.com

Reverso Context

Reverso Context

reverso.net

Manga UP

Manga UP

global.manga-up.com

Google Books

Google Books

google.com

Bible Gateway

Bible Gateway

biblegateway.com

Ancestry

Ancestry

ancestry.com

Wikisource

Wikisource

wikisource.org

Lingvo Live

Lingvo Live

lingvolive.com

Encyclopædia Britannica

Encyclopædia Britannica

britannica.com

BookFusion

BookFusion

bookfusion.com

wikiHow

wikiHow

wikihow.com

MangaToon

MangaToon

mangatoon.mobi

Project Gutenberg

Project Gutenberg

gutenberg.org

dict.cc

dict.cc

dict.cc

BookBeat

BookBeat

bookbeat.fi

Calendarpedia

Calendarpedia

calendarpedia.com

Paper Digest

Paper Digest

paperdigest.org

Wikimedia Commons

Wikimedia Commons

wikimedia.org

네이버 검색

네이버 검색

naver.com

Macmillan Dictionary

Macmillan Dictionary

macmillandictionary.com

Galatea

Galatea

getgalatea.com

Storytel

Storytel

storytel.com

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com

Explorer

Produits

Télécharger

Assistance

Société

Légal

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
WebCatalog Spaces
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Nous utilisons des cookies pour fournir et améliorer nos sites Web. En utilisant nos sites, vous acceptez les cookies.

Politique de confidentialité