Bookingjini

Bookingjini

Vous n'avez pas installé WebCatalog Desktop ? Téléchargez WebCatalog Desktop.

Utiliser l'application Web

Site Web : bookingjini.com

Améliorez votre expérience avec l'application de bureau pour Bookingjini sur WebCatalog Desktop pour Mac, Windows, Linux.

Exécutez des applications dans des fenêtres sans distraction grâce à de nombreuses améliorations.

Gérez et passez facilement d'un compte à l'autre et d'une application à l'autre sans changer de navigateur.

Bookingjini is a comprehensive hospitality technology platform that helps hotels and accommodation providers grow their business. Key features and services include: * Booking Engine: Intelligent booking engine that helps increase direct bookings and improve guest experience. * Channel Manager: Connects properties to multiple online booking channels (OTAs, travel agents, etc.) to maximize revenue. * Marketing: Offers marketing automation tools to recover revenue, boost marketing ROI, and grow the hotel business. * Property Management: All-in-one app to manage front office, restaurant, housekeeping, and maintenance from a single dashboard. Key benefits highlighted: * Sell rooms through multiple channels (website, social media, OTAs) from a single platform. * Save time and costs of running a separate property management system. * Gain insights and analytics to achieve revenue and occupancy goals. *Personalized 24/7 support for customers. Bookingjini claims to be trusted by over 5,000 customers and have processed over 42 million dollars in bookings to date. They position themselves as an all-in-one hospitality technology solution to empower hotels and accommodations of all sizes to start, run, and grow their business.

Site Web : bookingjini.com

Clause de non-responsabilité : WebCatalog n'est ni affilié, ni associé, ni autorisé, ni soutenu par, ni officiellement lié de quelque manière que ce soit à Bookingjini. Tous les noms de produits, logos et marques sont la propriété de leurs détenteurs respectifs.

Vous aimerez aussi

ThinkReservations

ThinkReservations

thinkreservations.com

WebBookingPro

WebBookingPro

webbookingpro.com

Agoda

Agoda

agoda.com

Profitroom

Profitroom

profitroom.com

Social Places

Social Places

socialplaces.io

serVme

serVme

servmeco.com

GuestTouch

GuestTouch

guesttouch.com

Amenitiz

Amenitiz

amenitiz.com

Canary Technologies

Canary Technologies

canarytechnologies.com

Trip.com

Trip.com

trip.com

Mews

Mews

mews.com

Propertyware

Propertyware

propertyware.com

Explorer

Produits

Télécharger

Assistance

Société

Légal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Nous utilisons des cookies pour fournir et améliorer nos sites Web. En utilisant nos sites, vous acceptez les cookies.

Politique de confidentialité