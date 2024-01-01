Atom offers an AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot solution to help businesses generate more qualified leads, create more intelligent chatbots, measure results, and integrate with CRMs. Key features include: * 24/7 intelligent virtual assistant to answer customer queries * Ability to reach up to 98% of customers through WhatsApp broadcast campaigns * Automated workflows to filter interested leads and focus sales team on closing deals * WhatsApp multi-agent integration to provide full visibility of customer conversations The solution integrates with HubSpot, allowing businesses to sync WhatsApp contacts into their CRM and create automated workflows using the AI chatbots. Atom provides a personalized advisor and team of AI in WhatsApp experts to guide businesses through the integration process, positioning themselves as a "turnkey" solution in the market. Case studies highlight how clients have seen significant improvements, such as increasing sales from 200 to over 3,000 per month, tripling digital sales conversion rates, and booking over 5,000 confirmed appointments in 2.5 months. The company has been featured in publications like CIO Peru, Forbes, and Estrategia & Negocios, highlighting their growth and recognition in the market. Businesses are invited to speak with an Atom advisor to learn more and try the platform for themselves.

