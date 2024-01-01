Atom

Atom

Vous n'avez pas installé WebCatalog Desktop ? Téléchargez WebCatalog Desktop.

Utiliser l'application Web

Site Web : atomchat.io

Améliorez votre expérience avec l'application de bureau pour Atom sur WebCatalog Desktop pour Mac, Windows, Linux.

Exécutez des applications dans des fenêtres sans distraction grâce à de nombreuses améliorations.

Gérez et passez facilement d'un compte à l'autre et d'une application à l'autre sans changer de navigateur.

Atom offers an AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot solution to help businesses generate more qualified leads, create more intelligent chatbots, measure results, and integrate with CRMs. Key features include: * 24/7 intelligent virtual assistant to answer customer queries * Ability to reach up to 98% of customers through WhatsApp broadcast campaigns * Automated workflows to filter interested leads and focus sales team on closing deals * WhatsApp multi-agent integration to provide full visibility of customer conversations The solution integrates with HubSpot, allowing businesses to sync WhatsApp contacts into their CRM and create automated workflows using the AI chatbots. Atom provides a personalized advisor and team of AI in WhatsApp experts to guide businesses through the integration process, positioning themselves as a "turnkey" solution in the market. Case studies highlight how clients have seen significant improvements, such as increasing sales from 200 to over 3,000 per month, tripling digital sales conversion rates, and booking over 5,000 confirmed appointments in 2.5 months. The company has been featured in publications like CIO Peru, Forbes, and Estrategia & Negocios, highlighting their growth and recognition in the market. Businesses are invited to speak with an Atom advisor to learn more and try the platform for themselves.
Catégories:
Business
Logiciel de chatbot

Site Web : atomchat.io

Clause de non-responsabilité : WebCatalog n'est ni affilié, ni associé, ni autorisé, ni soutenu par, ni officiellement lié de quelque manière que ce soit à Atom. Tous les noms de produits, logos et marques sont la propriété de leurs détenteurs respectifs.

Alternatives

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

Vous aimerez aussi

Whatstool Business

Whatstool Business

whatstool.business

Samdock

Samdock

samdock.com

Interakt

Interakt

interakt.ai

Shyftplan

Shyftplan

shyftplan.com

Morph.ai

Morph.ai

morph.ai

Chatgen.ai

Chatgen.ai

chatgen.ai

ScalePad Backup Radar US

ScalePad Backup Radar US

scalepad.com

Bigly Sales

Bigly Sales

biglysales.com

ChatSpark

ChatSpark

chatspark.io

ScalePad Backup Radar EU

ScalePad Backup Radar EU

scalepad.com

Chatchamp

Chatchamp

chatchamp.com

Gallabox

Gallabox

gallabox.com

Explorer

Produits

Télécharger

Assistance

Société

Légal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Nous utilisons des cookies pour fournir et améliorer nos sites Web. En utilisant nos sites, vous acceptez les cookies.

Politique de confidentialité