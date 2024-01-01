Algomo

Algomo

Vous n'avez pas installé WebCatalog Desktop ? Téléchargez WebCatalog Desktop.

Utiliser l'application Web

Site Web : algomo.com

Améliorez votre expérience avec l'application de bureau pour Algomo sur WebCatalog Desktop pour Mac, Windows, Linux.

Exécutez des applications dans des fenêtres sans distraction grâce à de nombreuses améliorations.

Gérez et passez facilement d'un compte à l'autre et d'une application à l'autre sans changer de navigateur.

Algomo is a generative AI-powered platform designed to automate customer support through custom ChatGPT-like bots for websites. It allows businesses to resolve customer support interactions efficiently, with the bot handling requests, escalating issues when necessary, and operating without the need for training or maintenance. Algomo's platform functions by instantly answering repetitive customer questions, thereby reducing costs and increasing customer satisfaction (CSAT) and employee engagement scores. It automates the labeling, categorization, and triaging of support interactions, cutting down handle times and manual tasks. Additionally, it empowers agents with AI suggestions and live screen sharing to enhance response times and productivity. Algomo is particularly useful for businesses looking to: * Automate Customer Service: By resolving most support interactions through automation. * Enhance Efficiency: Reducing the time and resources spent on customer support. * Improve Customer and Employee Satisfaction: Through faster resolutions and fewer manual tasks. * International Expansion: With its multilingual capabilities, it's ideal for businesses scaling globally.
Catégories:
Productivity
Logiciel de chatbot

Site Web : algomo.com

Clause de non-responsabilité : WebCatalog n'est ni affilié, ni associé, ni autorisé, ni soutenu par, ni officiellement lié de quelque manière que ce soit à Algomo. Tous les noms de produits, logos et marques sont la propriété de leurs détenteurs respectifs.

Alternatives

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

Nightbot

Nightbot

nightbot.tv

Drift

Drift

drift.com

Appy Pie

Appy Pie

appypie.com

Vous aimerez aussi

Crewhu

Crewhu

crewhu.com

Mosaicx

Mosaicx

mosaicx.com

Lang.ai EU

Lang.ai EU

lang.ai

PerfectBot

PerfectBot

perfectbot.ai

Dripcel

Dripcel

dripcel.com

Reviewly.ai

Reviewly.ai

reviewly.ai

Desku

Desku

desku.io

Raffle

Raffle

raffle.ai

Table Duck

Table Duck

tableduck.com

Amwork

Amwork

amwork.com

Supsis

Supsis

supsis.com

Disclo

Disclo

disclo.com

Explorer

Produits

Télécharger

Assistance

Société

Légal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Nous utilisons des cookies pour fournir et améliorer nos sites Web. En utilisant nos sites, vous acceptez les cookies.

Politique de confidentialité