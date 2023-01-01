Take on the role of commander in World Conquest! In this Risk-like strategy war game, it's up to you to defeat your enemies, conquer all the territories and win! Each turn, you decide where you want to place your troops and which areas you want to attack. The more areas you control, the more troops you will receive to fight with. At the end of your turn, you can get a card. If you get the right combination, you can use these cards to summon a lot of extra troops! If you capture all of your enemies territories, they will lose the game. But beware! If you lose all your territories its game over for you. There are three difficulty levels to choose from and three different maps to play. Real strategic masterminds can try their hand at Risiko mode. The odds are stacked against you in this mode and winning will not be easy. Can you conquer the world?

