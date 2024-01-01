Alternativas - Zeplin
MightyText
mightytext.net
Texto desde la computadora. SMS desde la computadora. iMessage para Android. SMS de Android desde la computadora.
HackMD
hackmd.io
La mejor manera de escribir y compartir sus conocimientos en Markdown.
Abstract
abstract.com
Lleve el control de versiones y la colaboración inspirados en Git a su equipo de diseño. Centralice las decisiones de diseño, los comentarios y los archivos. Se integra con Sketch y Adobe XD.
Monica
monicahq.com
Mónica te permite recordar todo sobre tus seres queridos.
Super
super.so
Todo lo que necesitas para crear sitios web rápidos y funcionales con Notion. Dominios personalizados, temas, protección con contraseña y más, no se requiere código.
Team-GPT
team-gpt.com
Chat GPT intuitivo para toda tu empresa Team-GPT garantiza la adopción de ChatGPT para equipos de entre 2 y 2000 personas. Organice conocimientos, colabore y domine la IA en un espacio de trabajo compartido.
Sympli
sympli.io
Diseñe la transferencia, implementación y colaboración para equipos de productos web y móviles. Sympli funciona con Photoshop, Adobe XD, Sketch, Android Studio y Xcode.
Charli AI
charli.ai
¿Los archivos, documentos y hojas de cálculo desorganizados te ralentizan? La aplicación impulsada por IA de Charli organiza su vida digital en minutos. ¡Regístrese gratis hoy!
SessionLab
sessionlab.com
Desde ideas hasta agendas completas. Manténgase concentrado y creativo con SessionLab. La herramienta de planificación de sesiones más flexible con una biblioteca de facilitación: ¡Pruébela ahora!
Markup.io
markup.io
Markup.io: la forma más sencilla de dejar comentarios sobre contenido digital - Markup.io
Additor
additor.io
¡Manténgase sincronizado mientras se distribuye! Additor ayuda a su equipo a colaborar de forma asincrónica sin fricciones basándose en la única y viva fuente de la verdad. Puede organizar y compartir varios tipos de contenido y ponerse al día claramente con el contexto mediante el seguimiento de ca...
Bubbles
usebubbles.com
Elimine el 38 % de las reuniones con vídeos rápidos de ida y vuelta y recordatorios inteligentes. Comparta comentarios claros con anotaciones de grabación de pantalla basadas en el tiempo.
Ayanza
ayanza.com
Suite de colaboración inteligente Tiempos difíciles exigen innovación en la productividad del equipo Haga que el equipo fluya y alcance los objetivos fácilmente. Déjate guiar por Ayanza a través del proceso.
Pointagram
pointagram.com
Pointagram la herramienta de gamificación que aumenta la motivación y los logros del equipo. Mantenga a su equipo orientado a objetivos y celebren juntos un gran desempeño.
Balloon
balloon.app
Una plataforma respaldada por investigaciones que desbloquea ideas y comentarios eliminando el pensamiento grupal y amplificando las voces. Reducir el tiempo de reunión en un 70%.
Sendwin
send.win
Sendwin is a productivity tool developed to multi-login platform to manage multiple accounts from one browser. Manage multiple accounts on your favourite website from single browser. Log into multiple accounts on the same site simultaneously.
Rolepass
rolepass.io
Rolepass is a cloud-based platform that allows users to hand off duties and responsibilities to the rest of their team whenever team members step away. Rolepass is focused on creating a seamless transfer of knowledge between team members, and reducing the stress and anxiety teams experience when cow...
Remote Social
remotesocial.io
Remote Social offers a powerful suite of tools designed to help teams connect, have fun, and build strong relationships.
LiveDataset
livedataset.com
LiveDataset by Krescendo is a configurable data management platform to build custom online applications for efficient business processes. Replace legacy or spreadsheet-based systems. Simplify information collection. Build high-quality, robust business processes, from small teams to thousands of user...
HabitStack
habitstack.com
Goal execution software for busy leaders. HabitStack helps you: - Set crystal clear goals - Align your tasks to those goals - Make progress every week Adopt the uncommon habits that effective leaders use to push forward important goals, even though they're busy.
Echofin
echofin.com
Echofin is a Chat-focused, community management platform for financial teams. They offer automated subscription management, integrated billing, dashboard with business analytics metrics and unlimited users/chatrooms/history. Echofin also provides an integrated billing solution that offers superb mon...
Conferfly
conferfly.com
Web App Software for your conference rooms that works with G Suite /Microsoft Office 365 calendars. Conferfly will save time, money and make your meetings more productive. for more check https://conferfly.com
Brandmoxe
brandmoxe.com
All-in-one business planning and startup development software that helps turn great ideas into a successful business
Suggestion Ox
suggestionox.com
Suggestion Ox is a safe, trusted, 100% anonymous platform that gives your employees the freedom of sharing questions, airing concerns and reporting problems from their fully safe and private digital corner. Lead anonymous two-way conversations to better understand their troubles, take action at the ...
Skreenbe
skreenbe.com
Skreenbe offers virtual board meeting software to improve your meeting structure. Skreenbe is for everyone who has online meetings and wants to add more organization, interaction and efficiency to their everyday business procedures. Forget one-size-fits-all online video meeting software and break aw...
Pandos
pandos.io
Pandos is a one-stop-shop collaborative learning and development platform for higher education and companies that support fundamental collaboration features with a new approach such as team formation, task management, and peer assessment. The platform automatically generates a profile for learners’ ...
MakeStoryBoard
makestoryboard.com
MakeStoryboard is an online storyboarding software that lets you create and share storyboards quickly and easily. MakeStoryboard has a builtin app and several useful tools to create storyboards quickly. If you are a creator, video maker, screenwriter, content manager, or author of any ideas for scri...
EverAfter
everafter.ai
EverAfter's B2B Customer Interface is the unified home your customers need to stay on track in deploying your product across their organization
Deskfirst
deskfirst.com
Deskfirst provides online collaboration spaces that look and feel like the familiar desktop environment, making online collaboration easy, frictionless, and fast. Deskfirst eliminates tech gaps, easy to manage, and increases engagement with its powerful branding features.
Sprocket 365
sprocket365.com
Sprocket 365 es una extensión para SharePoint que presenta una biblioteca de elementos web personalizados y herramientas listas para usar. Simplifica el proceso de desarrollo de lugares de trabajo digitales, ahorrando tiempo a los usuarios al eliminar la necesidad de codificación compleja y procesos...