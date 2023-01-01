Alternativas - Truly
CallRail
callrail.com
Seguimiento y análisis de llamadas telefónicas y formularios web. Optimice su marketing y aumente el ROI en sus campañas publicitarias de PPC, SEO y fuera de línea.
Vonage
vonage.com
Vonage (nombre legal Vonage Holdings Corp.) es un proveedor estadounidense de comunicaciones en la nube empresarial que cotiza en bolsa. Con sede en Holmdel Township, Nueva Jersey, la empresa se fundó en 2001 como proveedor de servicios de telecomunicaciones residenciales basados en voz sobre prot...
smrtPhone
smrtphone.io
El sistema telefónico en la nube y el marcador eléctrico más inteligente. smrtPhone es una plataforma de comunicación todo en uno para empresas impulsadas por las ventas. Voz, mensajes de texto, marcación automática, gestión de clientes potenciales: todo sincronizado sin esfuerzo con su sistema CRM...
Ringover
ringover.com
Configure una potente plataforma de llamadas integrada con su CRM, accesible desde PC y teléfonos inteligentes, y obtenga números en todo el mundo.
CallFire
callfire.com
Haga crecer su negocio con números de teléfono virtuales, IVR, transmisión de voz, servicios de mensajería de texto masiva y marcación automática. ¡Pruebe CallFire GRATIS!
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
Demostrar el retorno de la inversión. Incrementar las conversiones. Impulsar los ingresos. Realice un seguimiento y atribuya cada cliente potencial en línea y fuera de línea a qué campaña exactamente lo está impulsando.
Phonexa
phonexa.com
Phonexa es un software de seguimiento de nivel empresarial para marketing de rendimiento, afiliados y socios. Phonexa Suite es la tecnología subyacente que acompaña el ciclo de vida de las llamadas y los clientes potenciales, ayudando a los equipos de marketing de rendimiento a impulsar el retorno d...
Marchex
marchex.com
Marchex, Inc. es una empresa pública con sede en Seattle, fundada en 2003, con más de 300 empleados. Marchex es una empresa de análisis conversacional y llamadas B2B. Se especializa en el uso de inteligencia artificial y aprendizaje automático para analizar datos de conversaciones entre empresas y c...
Telmetrics
telmetrics.com
El software de medición de llamadas patentado de Telmetrics (plataforma de análisis de llamadas) está diseñado según los estándares IEEE y RFC y cuenta con múltiples centros de datos construidos con disponibilidad de nivel Telco y una arquitectura tolerante a fallas respaldada por procesos de recupe...
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics es una plataforma de atribución y medición de marketing que conecta datos aislados de marketing, ventas, ingresos y clientes para: - Proporcionar una vista completa del embudo del recorrido del cliente - Atribuir con precisión los ingresos a nivel de canal, campaña, contenido y palab...
Shape Software
setshape.com
Shape es un software de automatización de marketing y ventas especialmente diseñado que viene con funciones prediseñadas que se pueden configurar para cualquier negocio. La interfaz fácil de usar empodera a sus equipos y consolida todos los aspectos de su negocio en una plataforma de IA. Shape Softw...
WhatConverts
whatconverts.com
Seguimiento de clientes potenciales para agencias de marketing y clientes El único software de informes y seguimiento de clientes potenciales en el que confían los mejores profesionales de PPC y SEO para aumentar el valor para los clientes.
Cordless
cordless.io
Desbloquea tu contenido de voz. Telefonía moderna para equipos de atención al cliente. Cerrando la brecha entre voz y texto.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource es el líder de la industria en soluciones de seguimiento de llamadas, gestión de clientes potenciales y análisis de negocios. Maximice su inversión en marketing y obtenga resultados medidos.
OnviSource
onvisource.com
Automated call recording software for call centers and businesses in a broad range of industries.
Dialics
dialics.com
Dialics is a call tracking software that provides professional marketers with the insights they need to drive more conversions. Dialics enables marketers to track their inbound phone calls and identify which keywords, ad campaigns, and offers are most effective in generating revenue. The company's g...
AuditCall
auditcall.com
AuditCall is eminent for delivering exceptional call analytics solutions for businesses across the world. It provides detailed insights into every aspect that makes your phone ring. Phone Call Tracking, Recording, Analytics, and more to let you drive utmost revenue and get delighted clientele. Audit...
800response
800response.com
800response provides a wide selection of toll-free vanity phone numbers, call tracking tools, and customer analytics data to help businesses manage top-of-the-funnel lead generation efforts while gaining valuable marketing attribution data to help you get your ROI and retain your most valuable custo...
iovox
iovox.com
Phone call tracking and productivity software for individuals and businesses around the world.
CallPlease
webapp.callplease.com
CallPlease, the world's most advanced call log, call sheet, and phone message colloaboration software, featuring elegant interfaces for iOS, Android, and the web. Used by all the world's leading media producers as well as law firms, services orgnaizaitons, sales orgnaizaitons, and many others.
Call iQ
mycalliq.com
How Call iQ Works 5-step process in a fraction of a second Watch this brief video to see how our 5-step call tracking process works from assigning numbers to tracking each call on those numbers to delivering live, real, critical analytics about each call. Ready to start saving your marketing dollars...
CallAction
callaction.co
CallAction is a mobile web application to automate the tracking and engagement of inbound calls across all marketing channels.
Clixtell
clixtell.com
Clixtell provides complete solution for businesses and digital marketing agencies. Call tracking, web analytics, Pay-Per-Click fraud detection, prevention and protection services for online advertisers in the new digital era. Constantly growing and improving, we are proud to provide a safe & sound t...
CallScaler
callscaler.com
CallScaler offers an easy way to start and scale your call tracking campaigns with the most competitive rates in the industry.
CallGear
callgear.ae
Everything you need to effectively communicate with your customers. Automate call flows and focus on your business.
WildJar
wildjar.com
WildJar helps businesses become wildly successful by delivering cutting edge Voice and SMS solutions. Founded in 2016, WildJar is helping more than 4,000 companies worldwide connect with their customers and drive revenue.
CallRoot
callroot.com
CallRoot is a call tracking software for marketing teams & agencies. It tracks & records incoming phone calls, dynamically inserts phone numbers & maps referrer source with every incoming call.
Hot Prospector
hotprospector.com
Hot Prospector is a Outbound sales automation platform that integrates email, sms, ringless voicemails, outbound dialer and inbound dialer into a simple crm.
Retreaver
retreaver.com
Retreaver helps marketers, agencies and brands better understand their customer journey. Our cloud based software provides real-time inbound call data by tagging, tracking and routing the caller to the appropriate person, or department. Leverage data from popular marketing solutions such as HubSpot,...
Nimbata
nimbata.com
Nimbata combines unique lead capture, conversion tracking, marketing attribution and lead management capabilities that generate better inbound leads and converts more web visitors to sales. Nimbata (https://www.nimbata.com) provides: • Phone lead capture through local, toll-free, or vanity numbers f...
Ringostat
ringostat.com
Ringostat is a platform of call tracking, telephony, and end-to-end analytics. Ringostat helps optimize marketing, considering ROI, build effective communication with customers, and boost sales. It is the only service of its kind in Eastern Europe to be an official Google Analytics technology partne...
Service Fusion
servicefusion.com
Service Fusion is a simple, powerful field service management software, offering a variety of features such as customer management, invoicing & payments, inventory management, time tracking, and reporting. The software is available on desktop and mobile apps to connect office staff, technicians and ...
Calltouch
calltouch.ru
Calltouch is an omnichannel marketing platform. We help to engage, convert and analyze your clients. Calltouch provides a call tracking service that gives all the information on the ads efficiency. Due to call tracking service you can divide all the ads to those that drive sales and to those that sp...
Infinity Hub
infinity.co
Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...
Infinity Portal
infinity.co
Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...
Revenue.io
revenue.io
Revenue.io powers high-performing teams with real-time guidance. By surfacing and recommending what works best, Revenue.io enables hundreds of customers like HPE, Nutanix, and AWS to deliver predictable results and optimize their entire revenue operation. Founded in 2013, Revenue.io is headquartered...
800.com
800.com
At 800.com, we're dedicated to helping businesses connect with their customers. As a leading provider of toll-free phone numbers, vanity phone numbers, and call software, we make it simple for companies to reach their customers anywhere in the world. Our mission is to empower human connection throug...
PBXDom
pbxdom.com
Los informes en la nube de PBXDom pueden generar fácilmente informes detallados de la actividad de su teléfono o centro de llamadas desde cualquier parte del mundo; no es necesario comprar ningún software adicional. Puede lograr esto instalando un recopilador de PBXDom y conectando su PBX o centro d...
Convirza
convirza.com
Convirza es la primera plataforma de optimización y seguimiento de llamadas empresariales. Para abordar la creciente demanda de inteligencia de las interacciones telefónicas, combinamos el seguimiento de llamadas tradicional con el potente análisis de las llamadas telefónicas. Convirza utiliza tecno...
DCDial
dcdial.com
Nuestra solución de centro de contacto basada en la nube ayuda a las empresas a llegar a millones de clientes a través de texto y voz interactivos. Nuestra solución altamente personalizable cuenta con una interfaz intuitiva y fácil de usar que permite a nuestros clientes diseñar e implementar estrat...
Salesken
salesken.ai
Salesken le brinda visibilidad paso a paso del desempeño de sus representantes de ventas en las llamadas para que pueda mejorar la participación del cliente y cerrar más acuerdos.
Ringba
ringba.com
Seguimiento de llamadas, atribución, informes y análisis para especialistas en marketing, agencias digitales, centros de llamadas, pago por llamada y redes de rendimiento.
Invoca
invoca.com
Inicie sesión para acceder a la plataforma de pago por llamada de Invoca. Los anunciantes crean campañas basadas en llamadas y los editores ganan más comisiones por generar llamadas.