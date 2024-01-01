Voice Recognition Software - Aplicaciones más populares
Voice recognition software transforms spoken language into text through speech recognition algorithms. It serves diverse purposes, aiding people with disabilities, powering in-car systems, supporting military operations, and facilitating business dictation. Additionally, it converts audio and video files into text, serving in customer service, healthcare, and legal documentation processes. Businesses leverage voice recognition software to enhance communication, translating interactions into a manageable, searchable data format. Advanced solutions incorporate artificial intelligence and biometric voice recognition technologies. Some offer APIs or web services for seamless integration with web pages or other software like call center tools. To be included in the Voice Recognition category, a product should: * Support various natural languages with comprehensive vocabularies and recognition models. * Enable document creation and sharing using text converted through voice recognition. * Process diverse audio and video file formats. * Provide updates to language models and allow user-driven vocabulary improvements. * Offer adaptive features for transcribing noisy speech. * Capture information from telephones, handheld recorders, or mobile devices.
Deepgram
deepgram.com
Integre Voice AI en sus aplicaciones. Desde empresas emergentes hasta la NASA, las API de Deepgram se utilizan para transcribir y comprender millones de minutos de audio cada día. Rápido, preciso, escalable y rentable. Todo lo que los desarrolladores necesitan para construir con confianza y realiza...
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...