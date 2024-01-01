Tax Credit Providers - Aplicaciones más populares

Categorías

Tax credit providers are firms that help businesses optimize government incentives and tax breaks, like those for research and development (R&D), employee retention (ERC), and work opportunity (WOTC). Through tech-driven solutions, these services analyze companies' financial data, including expenses, W-2s, 1099s, and past tax filings, to determine eligibility for tax credits. Consequently, businesses can leverage these credits to reduce their income and payroll tax burdens.

Gusto

Gusto

gusto.com

La plataforma de personas de Gusto ayuda a empresas como la suya a incorporar, pagar, asegurar y respaldar a su equipo trabajador. Nómina, beneficios y más.

Pilot

Pilot

pilot.com

Concéntrese en su negocio sabiendo que nuestros contables expertos, ayudados por superpoderes de software, se encargan de sus libros.

Neo.Tax

Neo.Tax

neo.tax

Créditos fiscales de I+D para empresas emergentes en sus primeras etapas. neo.tax es el software de presentación de impuestos más sencillo y preciso jamás creado. ‍ ¡Las nuevas empresas en etapa inicial pueden reclamar el crédito fiscal para investigación y desarrollo en 10 minutos y pagar solo el 1...

TaxCredible

TaxCredible

taxcredible.com

TaxCredible is a powerful SaaS platform that enables CPAs to quickly identify and deliver state and federal business tax incentives for their clients. After 20 years of partnering with CPAs, we recognized a need to simplify and streamline the tax credit process. TaxCredible creates efficiencies in a...

GOAT.tax

GOAT.tax

goat.tax

GOAT.tax gives an opportunity to start-ups and businesses including manufacturers, software, gaming and IoT companies to claim R&D tax credits via an online platform. GOAT.tax takes all the guesswork out of a complex tax credit incentive by offering an easy-to-use, self-guided experience along with ...

TaxRobot

TaxRobot

taxrobot.com

TaxRobot is the quickest, easiest, and most affordable way to automate your R&D credit calculation and receive your money. We provide best-in-class substantiation reports, audit defense at no additional charge, and, best of all, we don't charge a fee unless we identify a benefit.

Clarus R+D

Clarus R+D

clarusrd.com

The Clarus R+D app automates the process of claiming research and development tax credits. Businesses of all sizes and types can qualify for the R&D tax credit. Yet the vast majority of credits are claimed by very large manufacturing companies. Why? Because, traditionally, R&D tax studies are compli...

Accountancy Cloud

Accountancy Cloud

theaccountancycloud.com

Accountancy Cloud ofrece la mejor función financiera completa para empresas emergentes de alto crecimiento. Los administradores de finanzas y el potente software ofrecen contabilidad, créditos fiscales para investigación y desarrollo y servicios financieros incomparables para nuevas empresas. Cada s...

