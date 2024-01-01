Rebate Management Software - Aplicaciones más populares
Rebate management software facilitates the creation and administration of rebate programs for suppliers and business partners. Rebates are incentives provided by suppliers or manufacturers to their customers, such as retailers and wholesalers, for purchasing a minimum quantity of products or reaching specific purchasing targets. This software assists in tracking sales and purchases, calculating rebates, managing rebate payouts, and documenting rebate agreements. Typically deployed as a standalone product, rebate management software can also be integrated with CRM or ERP systems. It leverages customer data from enterprise systems and automates the manual, repetitive tasks associated with the rebate process. Additionally, some rebate management software includes features for fraud detection and automated invoicing.
Pricefx
pricefx.com
Para las empresas que enfrentan desafíos de precios, que necesitan acelerar de manera confiable un crecimiento rentable y desean precisión, visibilidad y eficiencia en la ejecución de sus precios, Pricefx es la plataforma CPQ, gestión y optimización de precios en la nube que proporciona una solución...
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
¿Necesita sentirse bien con sus datos? Si su negocio necesita avanzar más rápido y con mayor certeza, Phocas puede ayudarlo. Contamos con una plataforma de análisis y planificación empresarial todo en uno para uso en toda la empresa. Una única fuente de verdad gobernada alimentada directamente desde...
Voucherify
voucherify.io
Voucherify es una plataforma de gestión de fidelización y promoción basada en la nube y basada en API para equipos digitales. Ayuda a aumentar la lealtad de los clientes, adquirir nuevos clientes y aumentar los ingresos con incentivos específicos y recompensas contextuales. Ayudamos a empresas de to...
Enable
enable.com
Enable helps manufacturers, distributors, and retailers turn rebates into a strategic growth engine. Our comprehensive rebate management platform allows you effectively manage every deal type while tracking, analyzing and optimizing the entire rebate management process. With collaborative features y...