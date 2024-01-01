Marketplace Software - Aplicaciones más populares
Marketplace software, also known as multivendor marketplaces, allows users to create and manage digital storefronts that feature product and service listings from multiple vendors. These tools streamline the entire process of building, hosting, and managing an online marketplace, covering everything from website design to vendor communication and shipping. While marketplace software is similar to e-commerce platforms in that they both facilitate the creation and management of digital storefronts, there is a key difference: e-commerce platforms are designed for a single vendor, whereas multivendor e-commerce platforms operate as a digital marketplace. Some marketplace software products are available as standalone platforms, while others are offered exclusively, or as an option, as plugins for other web content management systems.
AppDirect
appdirect.com
AppDirect es una aplicación web gratuita. Le permite utilizar y administrar aplicaciones comerciales en un sitio simple y seguro, desde cualquier lugar.
Convictional
convictional.com
Utilice Convictional para lanzar un mercado B2C o B2B de múltiples proveedores. Permitimos a los minoristas y distribuidores buscar, incorporar e integrar con proveedores externos para el mercado y el envío directo.
Shipturtle
shipturtle.com
¡Transforme su tienda de comercio electrónico en un mercado en minutos! Crezca 10 veces incorporando cientos de vendedores y ganando comisiones por sus ventas. Complete su gama de productos y conviértase en un líder de la industria. Inventario Cero. Costo de comercialización cero. Ventajas ilimitada...
NuORDER
nuorder.com
NuORDER está cambiando la forma en que las marcas y los minoristas colaboran para comprar colecciones de temporada y próximas, acceder a datos de productos en tiempo real y planificar surtidos visualmente.
Arcadier
arcadier.com
Arcadier is the world's fastest-growing online marketplace builder, with over 16,000 marketplaces built using Arcadier's technology. Our solutions power B2B, B2C, P2P & Procurement marketplaces for users across more than 180 countries. As a multi-award-winning marketplace SaaS provider, our self-ser...
Tradly
tradly.app
Launch your product without building from scratch. A simple no-code builder, Development toolkits, 3rd Party integrations. Developers and entrepreneurs launch marketplace and commerce apps using Tradly. How it works? 1. Select the business model 2. Customise the front end design 3. Enter the basic c...
Sellr Ecommerce
sellr.com
Sellr lets you create an online ecommerce store you can easily design and open in minutes. The Sellr platform allows you to manage your inventory and web pages, create customer email lists, accept payments and more.
Kreezalid
kreezalid.com
Kreezalid is the perfect e-commerce solution to launch your marketplace whether it is for sharing, products selling or rentals.
BoxFox
boxfox.com
BoxFox is a B2B marketplace for small retailers to appraise and sell their excess inventory to authorized resellers.
Sharetribe
sharetribe.com
Sharetribe: Marketplace software for founders. The fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Sharetribe is the fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Cut 90% of the time and cost to build a marketplace, without trading off customizability ...
Logicbroker
logicbroker.com
Logicbroker es una plataforma de comercio de múltiples proveedores de primer nivel que conecta perfectamente a los socios comerciales independientemente del tipo de integración. Nuestras soluciones modernas permiten a los minoristas y las marcas conectar, organizar y hacer crecer su plataforma comer...
Labra
labra.io
Labra es la primera plataforma de gestión de comercio en la nube distribuida del mundo que permite a los ISV y socios consultores vender conjuntamente de manera más eficiente con hiperescaladores de la nube y generar más ingresos a través de los mercados de la nube. La plataforma Labra permite un en...