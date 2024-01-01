Large Language Models Software - Aplicaciones más populares
Large language models (LLMs) are advanced artificial intelligence systems specifically engineered to comprehend, interpret, and generate human-like text from a wide array of inputs. Leveraging state-of-the-art machine learning techniques, massive training datasets, and profound architectures, these models can accomplish a broad spectrum of natural language tasks, making them indispensable tools for businesses across all sectors. The tasks range from translation, summarization, question answering, and conversation to more nuanced applications such as sentiment analysis, text classification, and creative content generation. The LLMs in this category are being employed to revolutionize customer service through intelligent chatbots, augment content creation with auto-writing capabilities, streamline market research with sentiment analysis, and much more. With multilingual proficiency, many can be adaptable to global markets, breaking down language barriers and facilitating cross-cultural communication. The advancements in LLM technology also signal the era of automation in many language-related tasks, thereby reducing manual labor and improving efficiency. They bring transformative change to the user experience, adding a layer of personalization and interactivity that was previously unattainable. This category differs from the AI chatbots software category, which focuses on standalone platforms that allow users to interact and engage with large language models, and the synthetic media software category, which consists of tools for business users to create AI-generated media. These LLM solutions, instead, are designed to be more versatile, foundational tools that can be integrated into a wide range of applications, not just limited to chatbots or synthetic media. To qualify for inclusion in the Large Language Models (LLMs) category, a product must: * Offer a large-scale language model capable of comprehending and generating human-like text from a variety of inputs, made available for commercial use. * Provide robust and secure APIs or integration tools, enabling businesses from various sectors to seamlessly incorporate the model into their existing systems or processes. * Have comprehensive mechanisms in place to tackle potential issues related to data privacy, ethical use, and content moderation, ensuring user trust and regulatory compliance. * Deliver reliable customer support and extensive documentation, along with consistent updates and improvements, thereby aiding users in the effective integration and usage of the model while also ensuring its ongoing relevance and adaptability to changing requirements.
ChatGPT
chat.openai.com
ChatGPT: Optimización de modelos lingüísticos para el diálogo. Hemos entrenado un modelo llamado ChatGPT que interactúa de forma conversacional. El formato de diálogo hace posible que ChatGPT responda preguntas de seguimiento, admita sus errores, cuestione premisas incorrectas y rechace solicitudes ...
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
Puede utilizar Bard para ayudarle a hacer avanzar sus ideas. Con un poco de ayuda de Bard, puedes hacer cosas como: - Realizar una lluvia de ideas, desarrollar un plan o encontrar diferentes formas de hacer las cosas. - Obtenga un resumen rápido y fácil de entender de temas más complejos - Crea pri...
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
Tu compañero de IA de todos los días.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude es un asistente de IA de próxima generación para tus tareas, sin importar la escala.
Hugging Face
huggingface.co
La comunidad de IA construye el futuro. Cree, entrene e implemente modelos de última generación impulsados por el código abierto de referencia en aprendizaje automático.
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks es una empresa fundada por los creadores originales de Apache Spark. Databricks surgió del proyecto AMPLab de la Universidad de California, Berkeley, que participó en la creación de Apache Spark, un marco informático distribuido de código abierto construido sobre Scala. Databricks desarro...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics actúa como su copiloto de confianza para los negocios con el objetivo de hacerlo más inteligente, más rápido y más seguro en sus decisiones basadas en datos. IBM Cognos Analytics ofrece a cada usuario (ya sea científico de datos, analista de negocios o no especialista en TI) más...
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai es el proveedor líder de plataformas de aprendizaje automático y IA generativa de código abierto con la misión de democratizar la IA. Destila la destreza técnica de 30 Kaggle Masters en productos sencillos de IA en la nube para IA generativa y aprendizaje automático que resuelven problemas po...
ScholarAI
scholarai.io
ScholarAI is a plugin that allows users to access open access scientific literature from peer-reviewed journals. Available to ScholarAI Premium users, our new dedicated Copilot for science in the age of AI, powered by GPT-4 Turbo.
Anode
codygon.com
Anode, an innovative digital solution designed to revolutionize data quality management for businesses is here to help. Anode is a data anomaly detection tool that analyzes your data for 6 classes of errors allowing you to gain insights into your data faster and more efficiently.
Mistral AI
mistral.ai
Fast, open-source and secure language models. Facilitated specialisation of models on business use-cases, leveraging private data and usage feedback. Built from a world-class team in Europe, targeting global market.
Composable Prompts
composableprompts.com
Composable Prompts's mission is to revolutionize the way applications interact with content. While Large Language Models (LLMs) like GPT have fundamentally changed our interaction with textual data, Composable Prompts believes in taking a step further. Composable Prompts ensures that every business...
Stability AI
stability.ai
Stability AI is building open AI tools that will let us reach our potential. Designing and implementing solutions using collective intelligence and augmented technology.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI está impulsando la adopción de GenAI en las empresas. Estamos respaldados por Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars y otros inversores destacados. TuneChat: nuestra aplicación de chat impulsada por modelos de código abierto TuneStudio: nuestro campo de juego p...