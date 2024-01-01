HR Consulting Providers - Aplicaciones más populares
HR consulting firms offer businesses specialized expertise and guidance aimed at enhancing their HR services and departments. While some firms provide comprehensive consultations covering all aspects of HR, others focus on particular areas like talent management. Leveraging their profound knowledge of the HR domain, consultants offer valuable insights and solutions that might elude internal personnel. Typically, businesses engage HR consultants to enhance HR efficiency or trim costs. These consultants often collaborate directly with the chief human resources officer or a related authority. They assist businesses in honing skills and devising strategies for tasks such as benefit administration and ensuring workplace safety.
ADP
adp.com
ADP ofrece soluciones de recursos humanos y nómina en línea líderes en la industria, además de impuestos, cumplimiento, administración de beneficios y más. Obtenga lo mejor con ADP.
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits es una empresa con sede en Estados Unidos que ofrece software basado en la nube como servicio a las empresas para la gestión de sus recursos humanos, con especial enfoque en ayudarlas con la cobertura de seguros médicos. Zenefits fue fundada en 2013. Tiene su sede en San Francisco. .
Central Test
centraltest.com
Soluciones de Evaluación Predictiva de Talento: Test psicométricos para tomar mejores decisiones en reclutamiento y desarrollo de talento, video entrevista, Feedback 360.
Alight
alight.com
Desde la contratación hasta la jubilación y más allá, su gente depende de usted para obtener recursos que mejorarán su salud, riqueza y bienestar. Deje el poder en sus manos con datos y tecnología que brinden claridad a través de conocimientos conectados más amplios y oportunos. Impulsa mejores resu...
Aadmi
aadmi.com
Aadmi Consulting provides full life-cycle HR support for all your business' human capital needs.
G&A Partners
gnapartners.com
By providing proven solutions and technology in the areas of human resources, employee benefits, payroll administration and workplace safety, G&A Partners alleviates the burden of tedious administrative tasks and allows business owners to focus their time, talent and energy on growing their company....
Aflac
aflac.com
With Aflac, whether you're a large business or a small one, you can provide your employees with the kind of benefits they'd expect from a bigger company, helping your business stand out from the crowd.
Insperity
insperity.com
Insperity provides HR and business solutions that help America's best companies prosper since 1986.
Lumity Benefits
lumity.com
Lumity's modern benefits solution combines dedicated service and expertise with powerful data insights and technology to relieve the pain of administering and choosing health plans and benefits for both employers and employees.