Generative AI Infrastructure Software - Aplicaciones más populares

Generative AI Infrastructure Software
Generative AI infrastructure software continues to lead the way in innovation by leveraging machine learning, natural language understanding, and cloud computing to create scalable, efficient, and secure environments for training and deploying generative models. These solutions tackle critical challenges in model scalability, inference speed, and high availability, facilitating the development and production use of large language models (LLMs) and other generative AI technologies. Notably, they boast user-friendly interfaces that offer fine-grained control over resource allocation, cost management, and performance optimization. Many of these tools expedite development by offering pre-trained models and APIs. Advanced solutions may go further by incorporating features for API chaining, data pipeline integration, and multi-cloud deployments, thereby enhancing the capabilities of generative models to interact with external systems and data sources. Robust security measures, including data encryption and role-based access control, are often integrated to ensure the secure handling and compliance of sensitive data. In addition to their fundamental training and inference capabilities, these solutions typically offer advanced functionalities such as real-time monitoring, fine-tuning options, and comprehensive documentation. These features streamline the configuration, deployment, and monitoring processes for developers and non-developers alike, making generative AI models more accessible and manageable. Consequently, these solutions play a crucial role in a company's AI and data science ecosystem, especially for businesses aiming to integrate AI into their products, services, or workflows. Unlike generic cloud computing platforms or broader data science and machine learning tools, generative AI infrastructure solutions specialize in the unique requirements of generative models. They provide a comprehensive suite of features for model training, deployment, security, and integration. This sets them apart from pre-built generative AI software, as they equip data scientists and engineers with the tools and infrastructure needed to develop custom generative AI-powered solutions tailored to their specific needs. To be included in the Generative AI Infrastructure category, a product must meet specific criteria: * Offer scalable options for model training and inference. * Provide transparent and flexible pricing models for computational resources and API calls. * Enable secure data handling through features like data encryption and GDPR compliance. * Support seamless integration into existing data pipelines and workflows, preferably through APIs or pre-built connectors. By meeting these criteria, generative AI infrastructure software empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of generative AI technologies, fostering innovation and competitiveness in today's digital landscape.
Botpress
botpress.com
Cree chatbots ChatGPT, sorprendentemente rápido 🚀. El primer creador de chatbots de próxima generación impulsado por OpenAI. Cree bots similares a ChatGPT para que su proyecto o negocio haga las cosas. 🎯
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
La plataforma colaborativa para construir agentes de IA. Los equipos utilizan Voiceflow para diseñar, probar y lanzar agentes de inteligencia artificial de voz o chat, juntos, más rápido y a escala.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai es la plataforma líder de producción Full Stack AI, LLM y visión por computadora para modelar datos de imágenes, videos, textos y audio no estructurados.
Together AI
together.ai
La plataforma en la nube más rápida para crear y ejecutar IA generativa.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Amado por los científicos de datos, gobernado por TI. Su solución todo en uno para el desarrollo, la implementación y las canalizaciones de datos de ciencia de datos y aprendizaje automático en la nube.
Chooch
chooch.ai
Las soluciones de visión por computadora de Chooch ayudan a las empresas a automatizar la revisión visual de sus datos de video e imágenes para detectar y comprender el significado de los elementos visuales más matizados, todo en tiempo real para brindar información procesable para impulsar decision...
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
Cree potentes aplicaciones de IA en minutos en la plataforma Katonic Generative AI Platform sin código. Aumente su productividad y la de sus empleados, mejore la experiencia del cliente y haga cosas que solo las grandes empresas podrían hacer, todo con el poder de la IA generativa. * No se requiere...
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
Nube sin servidor para IA: BentoCloud es una plataforma totalmente administrada para crear y operar aplicaciones de IA, brindando una entrega ágil de productos a los equipos de IA. BentoML es la plataforma para que los ingenieros de software creen productos de inteligencia artificial.
Defog
defog.ai
Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.
CalypsoAI
calypsoai.com
As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Archie
archie.8base.com
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
Robust Intelligence permite a las empresas asegurar su transformación de IA con una solución automatizada para protegerse contra amenazas a la seguridad. La plataforma de Robust Intelligence incluye un motor para detectar y evaluar las vulnerabilidades del modelo, además de recomendar y hacer cumpli...
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI ofrece infraestructura para ejecutar, ajustar y escalar aplicaciones de IA generativa. OctoAI hace que los modelos funcionen para usted, y no al revés. Los desarrolladores obtienen fácil acceso a una infraestructura de IA eficiente para que puedan ejecutar los modelos que elijan, ajustarlos p...
Qualetics
qualetics.com
Qualetics proporciona una plataforma de IA revolucionaria que le facilita aprovechar la ciencia de datos para su negocio sin las barreras de los recursos y la infraestructura. Empresas de todos los tamaños, desde nuevas empresas hasta empresas, pueden utilizar la plataforma Qualetics para resolver p...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry es un PaaS nativo de la nube para que los equipos de aprendizaje automático creen, implementen y envíen aplicaciones ML/LLM en su propia nube/infraestructura local de una manera más rápida, escalable y rentable con los controles de gobernanza adecuados, lo que les permite lograr 90 Tiemp...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI está impulsando la adopción de GenAI en las empresas. Estamos respaldados por Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars y otros inversores destacados. TuneChat: nuestra aplicación de chat impulsada por modelos de código abierto TuneStudio: nuestro campo de juego p...
Autoblocks
autoblocks.ai
Cree productos de IA mejores y más diferenciados. Un espacio de trabajo colaborativo basado en la nube para iterar rápidamente productos GenAI.
Aporia
aporia.com
Utilice la observabilidad de ML de Aporia para detectar la deriva y la degradación del modelo, centralizar la gestión de modelos, explicar predicciones y mejorar sus modelos de ML en producción.