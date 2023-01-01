Alternativas - SuperBuzz
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter ofrece una experiencia de escritura limpia y sencilla para personas que no buscan informes avanzados o funciones para empresas.
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Prelaunch.com
prelaunch.com
Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com se integra con las plataformas de automatización de marketing líderes en el mundo para maximizar el crecimiento de la audiencia, recuperar los ingresos por carritos abandonados y volver a atraer a las audiencias inactivas a través de sistemas de integración de datos líderes en la indus...