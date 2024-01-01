Slater’s mission is to help Webflowers do custom code as easily and painlessly as possible. * Custom code: Although Webflow offers a myriad of options for non-coders, its architecture doesn't always allow for seamless integration of custom code. This separation, while necessary for stability, limits deep customization. * Functionality: Despite its robustness, Webflow doesn't have all the answers. Some specific needs, whether aesthetic or functional, may not be met by the platform's internal tools. * Compatibility: Each Webflow update brings its share of new features. But this also means that custom code has to be reviewed and adapted, ensuring that functionality remains intact. * Security: Adding external code is always risky. Every line must be scrutinized to ensure that no backdoors or vulnerabilities are introduced. * Expertise: Webflow was designed to be accessible, but adding custom code requires a certain amount of expertise. An error could compromise the integrity of the site. * Volume of code: Webflow's quantitative limits on adding code can sometimes hamper the ambitions of even the most daring developers. * Code verification: The testing phase is crucial to any project. The obligation to publish the site for each test can be time-consuming and discouraging, especially during the migration phase.

