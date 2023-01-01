WebCatalog

Alternativas - Scratcher

UpViral

UpViral

upviral.com

Los sorteos y recompensas de UpViral son la forma más rápida de hacer crecer su negocio en línea. Genere tráfico, haga crecer su lista y convierta suscriptores en clientes.

Gleam

Gleam

gleam.io

Gleam es una plataforma de marketing de crecimiento. Le permitimos ejecutar campañas increíbles que harán crecer su negocio.

Interacty

Interacty

interacty.me

Comercializadores (autónomos y agencias), estudios de producción y editores. Interacty permite a los especialistas en marketing atraer audiencias y aumentar las ventas a través de experiencias y juegos interactivos. El contenido de marketing gamificado aumenta el compromiso y el tiempo de atención y...

myQuiz

myQuiz

myquiz.org

Cree cuestionarios en línea y presentaciones interactivas para atraer a su audiencia. Funciona en cualquier dispositivo con conexión a Internet. Hasta 100.000 participantes

Goosechase

Goosechase

goosechase.com

¡Con Goosechase, la experiencia lo es todo! Originalmente inspirada en la búsqueda del tesoro, Goosechase es una plataforma de experiencias interactivas (IXP) que permite a líderes, organizaciones y escuelas involucrar, activar y educar a sus comunidades. Creado en línea pero jugado en el mundo real...

Loquiz

Loquiz

loquiz.com

Gamification platform to create, play and grow. Ideal for +tour operators to make self guided (audio) tours, +event professionals to create hybrid team building games, +HR managers to create new employee onboarding games, +teachers to make students learn and move actively.

Enrichigo

Enrichigo

enrichigo.com

Enrichigo is an gamification popups platform that allows you to create customized scratchcard campaigns for your website. To simplify our service, we only offer “scratchcards”. So why would you use a scratchcard on your website? Easy as it could be, too: - Strengthen the commitment of visitors - Inc...

Brame

Brame

brame.io

Brame has developed a software solution with which you can easily create your own gamification campaigns. Similar to Wixx or Jimdoo websites, you can put together your own game using the modular system on a subscription basis. Inexpensive, easy to use and customizable, without any programming work.

Accept Mission

Accept Mission

acceptmission.com

Accept Mission is Innovation platform that organizations use to collect ideas (campaigns, boards), manage ideas, managing portfolio and dashboarding. We are unique becasue of: - Gamification - Engage users with undercover usage, leaderboards, goals, smart notifications - Integrated platform - all in...

InteractionUP

InteractionUP

web.interactionup.com

Engagement Platform Generation 2.0. Liven up your interaction with our unique engagement platform.

Gamify Route

Gamify Route

gamifyroute.com

Gamify Route is easy to use, highly customizable and has a library of pre-made templates, so businesses can get up and running quickly and easily 🚀. With Gamify Route, you can design and create interactive game pages that accomplish your business goals. From landing pages to opt-in pages, validatio...

SuperLikers

SuperLikers

superlikers.com

Own the most effective and addictive loyalty program in your industry and win the hearts of your customers

Socialman

Socialman

socialman.net

Socialman is a SaaS platform for creating and managing giveaways through multiple social media channels. It is a cross-platform application that allows users to post content on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Telegram, Reddit, Spotify, Steam, Discord, and Twitch. Referral a...

NextBee

NextBee

web.nextbee.com

NextBee's advocacy program management tools can help accelerate word of mouth reach for brands through catchy, compelling and branded social widgets, programmable rewards and recognition rules, and group challenges.

Drimify

Drimify

drimify.com

Gamification platform. Engage your audience. Reach your goals. Customise experiences and games in minutes. OUR MISSION Gamification to change the World Everyone loves to play. It’s part of human nature. At Drimify, play means pushing the limits of creativity and innovation. Our goal is to give peopl...

QuizHub

QuizHub

quiz.konfhub.com

Introducing QuizHub: LIVE Quizzes With ChatGPT Elevate your quizzing experience with QuizHub, the ultimate platform designed to make online quizzes engaging, interactive, and seamless. Packed with a wide range of innovative features, QuizHub takes quizzing to new heights, whether it's for educationa...

Datagame

Datagame

datagame.io

Datagame enhances or replaces traditional online surveys with interactive, mobile-friendly gamified experiences. These gamified surveys significantly improve user engagement and response rates, yielding superior and more authentic insights. The growing Datagame catalog includes solutions for MaxDiff...

Captain Up

Captain Up

captainup.com

Captain Up, the world’s first cloud-based engagement and retention platform, maximizes customer activity and loyalty - using game mechanics and behavioral psychology. A recommended solution by leading brands around the globe - setting a golden standard in loyalty & gamification.

Socialshaker

Socialshaker

socialshaker.com

Socialshaker offers marketers a range of 30 mechanisms to set up contests and giveaways games with social media on Facebook, mobile or website.

InAppStory

InAppStory

inappstory.com

Extend the mobile users' lifecycle through native communication channels. Delivering rich content and engaging across the funnel with Stories! MISSION InAppStory is an international software company that connects existing businesses with prospective and current customers allowing higher conversions,...

myCred

myCred

mycred.me

myCred makes it simple to create a loyalty program or gamify your website so that you can increase the average customer value with less marketing effort.

Gametize

Gametize

gametize.com

Gametize es una plataforma de gamificación y participación comunitaria para empresas de todos los tamaños. Sus ofertas incluyen un sistema de gestión de contenidos fácil de usar repleto de funciones, logros y recompensas personalizables, múltiples mecanismos para motivar comportamientos sociales e i...

Cool Tabs

Cool Tabs

cool-tabs.com

Impulsa tus campañas de marketing en redes sociales y en tu sitio web, generando leads. Monitoree sus redes sociales y realice Social Listening, Brand Monitoring y curación de contenido en tiempo real. - Haga crecer su audiencia digital y obtenga clientes potenciales calificados con contenido intera...

BeeLiked

BeeLiked

beeliked.com

BeeLiked es una plataforma de gamificación para crear promociones interactivas para aumentar la generación de leads, recompensar e incentivar a los equipos de ventas y fidelizar a los clientes. Convierta a los clientes potenciales en microinfluencers. Involucra e incentiva a tu audiencia con campaña...

Qualifio

Qualifio

qualifio.com

Qualifio permite a las grandes marcas y medios atraer audiencias a través de canales digitales a través de más de 50 formatos interactivos con plantillas (cuestionarios, concursos, encuestas, pruebas, juegos animados, etc.). Con un estricto cumplimiento del RGPD, la plataforma permite la recopilació...

CustomerGlu

CustomerGlu

customerglu.com

CustomerGlu es una plataforma de gamificación diseñada para ayudarlo a crear experiencias ricas en la aplicación que impulsen la participación y retención de los clientes. Con más de 50 plantillas prediseñadas y la capacidad de crear las suyas propias desde cero, puede resolver fácilmente cualquier ...

Solitics

Solitics

solitics.com

Solitics es una innovadora plataforma de participación del cliente que se especializa en la activación de visitantes, la participación del cliente y la suite Aanalytics de última generación. La plataforma permite a las marcas B2C automatizar, personalizar y gestionar completamente el ciclo de vida d...

SaaSquatch

SaaSquatch

saasquatch.com

SaaSquatch es un sofisticado software de marketing de fidelización y referencias que atrae a sus clientes dondequiera que estén, ya sea dentro o fuera de su aplicación móvil o web. Algunas de las marcas más innovadoras y reconocidas del mundo utilizan SaaSquatch para recompensar a sus defensores, cr...

ViralSweep

ViralSweep

viralsweep.com

ViralSweep es una plataforma de marketing viral con herramientas para crear sorteos, concursos y obsequios.

