RoboResponse.ai

RoboResponse.ai

¿No te has instalado WebCatalog Desktop? Descarga WebCatalog Desktop.

Usar la aplicación web

Sitio web: roboresponse.ai

Mejora tu experiencia con la aplicación de escritorio para RoboResponse.ai en WebCatalog Desktop para Mac, Windows, Linux.

Ejecuta las aplicaciones en ventanas sin distracciones con muchas mejoras.

Gestionar y alternar entre varias cuentas y aplicaciones fácilmente sin cambiar de navegador.

RoboResponseAI is an AI chatbot customized for businesses. Some key highlights: * It is an AI-powered chatbot that can initiate conversations with website visitors and engage them to drive conversions. It asks relevant questions based on visitor actions and page content. * It can help with lead generation, improving lead conversion rates by up to 2.5x. It can also assist with recruitment by reducing phone screening time by 95%. * The chatbot can be trained and launched in just 5 minutes using the website content and business documents. * It integrates with popular platforms like Shopify, Wix, GoDaddy, Kajabi, and more. * It is built on OpenAI's GPT technology, but is customized for business use cases, unlike the general-purpose ChatGPT. * RoboResponseAI offers a free version for businesses to try it out, with the option to upgrade to paid plans. * Key use cases include lead generation, customer engagement, customer support, ad campaigns, and recruitment campaigns. * The company highlights case studies and quotes from customers praising RoboResponseAI's value in enhancing customer experiences and streamlining operations. In summary, RoboResponseAI aims to provide an easy-to-use, customizable AI chatbot solution to help businesses automate and improve various customer-facing functions.
Categorías:
Productivity
Software de chatbots

Sitio web: roboresponse.ai

Descargo de responsabilidad: WebCatalog no está afiliado, asociado, autorizado, respaldado ni de ninguna manera oficialmente conectado a RoboResponse.ai. Todos los nombres de productos, logotipos y marcas son propiedad de sus respectivos propietarios.

Alternativas

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

También podría gustarte

Anakin.ai

Anakin.ai

anakin.ai

Chatbit

Chatbit

chatbit.co

Zifront

Zifront

zifront.com

Morph.ai

Morph.ai

morph.ai

Tars

Tars

hellotars.com

Curious Thing

Curious Thing

curiousthing.io

Summary Box

Summary Box

summarybox.com

Botsheets

Botsheets

botsheets.com

Serviceform

Serviceform

serviceform.com

Build Chatbot

Build Chatbot

buildchatbot.ai

Visitor Queue

Visitor Queue

visitorqueue.com

Read

Read

read.ai

Explorar

Productos

Descargar

Soporte

Empresa

Aspectos legales

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Utilizamos cookies para proporcionar y mejorar nuestros sitios web. Al usar nuestros sitios, das tu consentimiento al uso de cookies.

Política de privacidad