Alternativas - Respondent Participant

UserTesting

usertesting.com

Herramientas de investigación y pruebas de usabilidad para mejorar la experiencia de su cliente en línea desde UserTesting, Human Insight Platform. El software de CX número uno de la industria de G2.

Userfeel

userfeel.com

Herramienta de prueba de usuario de pago sobre la marcha sin necesidad de suscripción ni tarifas mensuales. Obtenga mejores conocimientos de nuestro panel de evaluadores de alta calidad desde solo $30 por evaluador.

dscout

dscout.com

La plataforma de investigación cualitativa de dscout utiliza una aplicación móvil y más de 100.000 participantes ansiosos por capturar videos en el momento de manera eficiente y facilitar la obtención de información...

VideoAsk

videoask.com

La forma más sencilla de tener conversaciones por vídeo asincrónicas. Involucre a su comunidad, reclute nuevos talentos, genere mejores clientes potenciales y mucho más.

Userlytics

userlytics.com

Aproveche nuestra plataforma de investigación de usuarios de última generación y nuestro panel global de más de 1,6 millones para mejorar la experiencia de sus clientes y usuarios.

Respondent Researcher

respondent.io

Emparejar investigadores con participantes. Reclute cualquier audiencia participante o encuentre oportunidades de investigación pagadas a través de cualquier método de investigación, en todo el mundo.

Senja

senja.io

Recopilar testimonios no hay nada más fácil que esto. Recopile testimonios en texto y vídeo. Compártelos en todas partes. ¡Convierta más visitantes y cierre más acuerdos!

Life Inside

lifeinside.io

Video storytelling. Reinvented. At Life Inside, we provide businesses with a powerful interactive video platform that can be seamlessly integrated to any website. Video testimonials significantly increase engagement with audiences online, leading to improved conversion rates and engagement. Our plat...

MemoryFox

memoryfox.io

MemoryFox is a platform that helps nonprofit marketers collect, organize, and share powerful storytelling content sourced from their community of donors, volunteers, staff and mission beneficiaries. In just a few minutes, you can create & share branded collection campaigns that will help you demonst...

GetWhy

getwhy.io

GetWhy is a next-generation insights company. Powered by Gen. AI, GetWhy's end-to-end insights platform delivers best-in-class quality consumer insights at unprecedented speed and at a fraction of the cost of traditional insights companies. GetWhy puts your marketing idea, concept, or content in fro...

Widewail

widewail.com

Invite Video makes generating customer video testimonials easier than ever for SMB to Enterprise. Using SMS and automation, we’ve created a process that is hands-off for the business and seamless for the customer. Turn your CRM into an always-on video testimonial generating machine and empower your ...

StoryPrompt

storyprompt.com

StoryPrompt is a video-first community platform designed to help customer-centric businesses serve more people face-to-face. The first of its kind, StoryPrompt uses asynchronous video to help community builders truly connect with customers at a human level, deepen relationships, and collect testimon...

Vocal Video

vocalvideo.com

In the past, video testimonials were prohibitively expensive and time-consuming to create. Organizations were left dealing with DIY video, expensive agencies, or diminishing returns from text reviews. Vocal Video is the only video testimonial platform that makes it incredibly easy to collect, edit, ...

Voxpopme

voxpopme.com

At Voxpopme, we believe you shouldn't sacrifice quality to get the insights you need quickly, at a reasonable cost. Insights teams are under immense pressure to deliver reliable answers to crucial business questions with limited resources. We can help. Voxpopme transforms insights teams by collectin...

VideoPeel

videopeel.com

VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...

StoryTap

storytap.com

StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap hel...

Forsta

forsta.com

Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...

Indeemo

indeemo.com

Nuestra plataforma de investigación de video en el momento impulsada por IA permite a los equipos de MR, UX y CX comprender a las personas, los productos y las experiencias en el contexto de la vida cotidiana. Los investigadores, diseñadores y gerentes de producto que apoyamos utilizan Indeemo en co...

