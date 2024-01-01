PlayPlus

PlayPlus

¿No te has instalado WebCatalog Desktop? Descarga WebCatalog Desktop.

Usar la aplicación web

Sitio web: playplus.com

Mejora tu experiencia con la aplicación de escritorio para PlayPlus en WebCatalog Desktop para Mac, Windows, Linux.

Ejecuta las aplicaciones en ventanas sin distracciones con muchas mejoras.

Gestionar y alternar entre varias cuentas y aplicaciones fácilmente sin cambiar de navegador.

PlayPlus is the streaming platform owned and operated by Rede Record, one of the largest media conglomerates in Brazil. It offers live and on-demand access to content from Record's television channels, as well as original productions and exclusive content. The PlayPlus platform allows users to either log in with an existing account or create a new account to start streaming the available content. It serves as a hub for viewers to access Rede Record's programming beyond just traditional television, providing a convenient way to watch live broadcasts or catch up on shows on-demand. The key features of PlayPlus include: * Live streaming of Rede Record's TV channels * On-demand access to shows, movies, and other content from the Record library * Original programming and exclusive content produced for the streaming platform * Ability to create a user account and customize viewing preferences PlayPlus is an important part of Rede Record's strategy to expand its reach and provide viewers with more flexibility in how they consume the network's content in the digital era.

Sitio web: playplus.com

Descargo de responsabilidad: WebCatalog no está afiliado, asociado, autorizado, respaldado ni de ninguna manera oficialmente conectado a PlayPlus. Todos los nombres de productos, logotipos y marcas son propiedad de sus respectivos propietarios.

También podría gustarte

BBC iPlayer

BBC iPlayer

bbc.co.uk

AMC

AMC

amc.com

SonyLIV

SonyLIV

sonyliv.com

Polychroma TV

Polychroma TV

polychroma.tv

EuroLeague TV

EuroLeague TV

tv.euroleague.net

eVOD

eVOD

evod.co.za

GCN

GCN

globalcyclingnetwork.com

Bally Sports

Bally Sports

ballysports.com

Stan.

Stan.

stan.com.au

ESPN+

ESPN+

plus.espn.com

Twitch

Twitch

twitch.tv

9Now

9Now

9now.com.au

Explorar

Productos

Descargar

Soporte

Empresa

Aspectos legales

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Utilizamos cookies para proporcionar y mejorar nuestros sitios web. Al usar nuestros sitios, das tu consentimiento al uso de cookies.

Política de privacidad