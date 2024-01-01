NewsBiscuit

NewsBiscuit

NewsBiscuit fue lanzado por John O'Farrell en septiembre de 2006 con el noble objetivo de erradicar la pobreza global, crear una paz duradera en el Medio Oriente y brindar una dosis diaria de humor a las personas aburridas en el trabajo. Se trata de una noticia satírica online del sitio web que el New York Times declaró que era la versión británica de The Onion.

