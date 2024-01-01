Mejora tu experiencia con la aplicación de escritorio para MegaCHAT en WebCatalog Desktop para Mac, Windows, Linux.
MegaCHAT is a sales chatbot platform for omnichannel sales and marketing automation. It offers the following features:
* Personalized, interactive conversations that can precisely capture micro-moments
* Various "RoleBot" chatbots that can operate 24/7 like a real person
* Integrated Quick-Commerce system for product display, inquiry, ordering, online payment, and shipping
* Voice recognition (speech-to-text) support
* Multiple payment method integration
Key benefits and offerings include:
* Free lifetime chatbot account and 3 MegaCHAT user licenses for new sign-ups
* Free PARA enterprise branding package (worth HK$800)
* 30% discount on upgrading to AI WorkBots like OrderBot, SocialBot, CouponBot
* 1-hour onboarding training session (worth HK$2,500)
*The platform emphasizes providing a better customer experience in marketing, sales, and management through the conversational commerce capabilities. It aims to help businesses create new sales opportunities through chatbot-driven interactions.
MegaCHAT is offered by Parami Co Limited. The website provides information about the company, management team, blog, user manuals, and contact details.
