MegaCHAT

MegaCHAT

¿No te has instalado WebCatalog Desktop? Descarga WebCatalog Desktop.

Usar la aplicación web

Sitio web: megachat247.com

Mejora tu experiencia con la aplicación de escritorio para MegaCHAT en WebCatalog Desktop para Mac, Windows, Linux.

Ejecuta las aplicaciones en ventanas sin distracciones con muchas mejoras.

Gestionar y alternar entre varias cuentas y aplicaciones fácilmente sin cambiar de navegador.

MegaCHAT is a sales chatbot platform for omnichannel sales and marketing automation. It offers the following features: * Personalized, interactive conversations that can precisely capture micro-moments * Various "RoleBot" chatbots that can operate 24/7 like a real person * Integrated Quick-Commerce system for product display, inquiry, ordering, online payment, and shipping * Voice recognition (speech-to-text) support * Multiple payment method integration Key benefits and offerings include: * Free lifetime chatbot account and 3 MegaCHAT user licenses for new sign-ups * Free PARA enterprise branding package (worth HK$800) * 30% discount on upgrading to AI WorkBots like OrderBot, SocialBot, CouponBot * 1-hour onboarding training session (worth HK$2,500) *The platform emphasizes providing a better customer experience in marketing, sales, and management through the conversational commerce capabilities. It aims to help businesses create new sales opportunities through chatbot-driven interactions. MegaCHAT is offered by Parami Co Limited. The website provides information about the company, management team, blog, user manuals, and contact details.
Categorías:
Business
Software de chatbots

Sitio web: megachat247.com

Descargo de responsabilidad: WebCatalog no está afiliado, asociado, autorizado, respaldado ni de ninguna manera oficialmente conectado a MegaCHAT. Todos los nombres de productos, logotipos y marcas son propiedad de sus respectivos propietarios.

Alternativas

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

También podría gustarte

Tendril

Tendril

tendril.us

ChatFood

ChatFood

chatfood.io

Segmentify

Segmentify

segmentify.com

Drope.me

Drope.me

drope.me

SessionStack

SessionStack

sessionstack.com

Storyworth

Storyworth

storyworth.com

BrandChamp

BrandChamp

brandchamp.io

Botifi

Botifi

botifi.me

Page Flows

Page Flows

pageflows.com

Creatable

Creatable

creatable.io

YouTube Shorts

YouTube Shorts

youtube.com

Tecalis

Tecalis

tecalis.com

Explorar

Productos

Descargar

Soporte

Empresa

Aspectos legales

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Utilizamos cookies para proporcionar y mejorar nuestros sitios web. Al usar nuestros sitios, das tu consentimiento al uso de cookies.

Política de privacidad