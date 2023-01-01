WebCatalog

Alternativas - Groupsite

Kajabi

Kajabi

kajabi.com

Kajabi es una plataforma empresarial todo en uno para crear y escalar su negocio de conocimiento. Pruebe Kajabi gratis con una prueba de 14 días hoy.

Mighty Networks

Mighty Networks

mightynetworks.com

Cree membresías para todo en su Mighty Network o cobre por cursos y grupos premium: es fácil de configurar y aún más fácil de vender.

Heartbeat

Heartbeat

heartbeat.chat

Organice conversaciones, eventos, contenido y más en su propio dominio. Heartbeat le brinda los elementos básicos para crear una comunidad en línea perfectamente personalizada.

Podia

Podia

podia.com

Podia es su tienda digital todo en uno. La forma más fácil de vender cursos, descargas, seminarios web y membresías en línea, sin necesidad de habilidades técnicas. ¡Pruébalo gratis!

Bettermode

Bettermode

bettermode.com

Una poderosa plataforma comunitaria, integrada en su producto. Aumente la participación de los usuarios, impulse la retención y aumente el valor de vida del cliente. Anteriormente Tribu.

BigMarker

BigMarker

bigmarker.com

Organice seminarios web que le encantarán a su audiencia. Si está preparado para utilizar un software de seminarios web sencillo y personalizable sin descargas ni complicaciones, bienvenido a casa.

Disciple

Disciple

disciplemedia.com

Una nueva era para los constructores de comunidades. Únase a nuestro movimiento. Reúna a su gente, membresías y contenido en su propia plataforma comunitaria privada y de marca completa. Vende cursos, cobra suscripciones, transmite en vivo y mucho más. Todo sin limitaciones de redes sociales.

Khoros

Khoros

khoros.com

Nuestro software le ayuda a ofrecer las mejores experiencias a los clientes mediante la creación y ampliación de atención digital, marketing social y comunidades de marca. ¡Haz clic para comenzar!

StoryPrompt

StoryPrompt

storyprompt.com

StoryPrompt es una plataforma comunitaria basada en videos diseñada para ayudar a las empresas centradas en el cliente a atender a más personas cara a cara. StoryPrompt, el primero de su tipo, utiliza vídeo asincrónico para ayudar a los creadores de comunidades a conectarse realmente con los cliente...

Rungway

Rungway

rungway.com

Cree un espacio seguro para que las personas obtengan consejos sobre el trabajo y la vida de sus colegas. Más que una simple plataforma de tutoría, Rungway da vida a los valores de su empresa y les da a todos una voz sobre los temas más importantes para ellos, mejora el compromiso y el bienestar de ...

Threado AI

Threado AI

threado.com

Tu copiloto impulsado por IA que te ayuda a brindar el mejor soporte a tus clientes y miembros de la comunidad en Slack, Discord y Web. ¡Empiece gratis!

Common Room

Common Room

commonroom.io

Common Room le ayuda a crear mejores productos, profundizar relaciones y crecer más rápido.

SelfCommunity

SelfCommunity

selfcommunity.com

SelfCommunity is a cloud native, no-code, highly performing community platform that allows to: Get 100% control over functionalities, users, content and platform data. Guarantee adequate levels of engagement and retention thanks to the social networking technology. Effectively and accurately organiz...

ResLife Portal

ResLife Portal

reslifeportal.com

ResLife Portal is a residential life management system which helps to connect residents with residential life staff for colleges. You make a difference, we help you track it. Built from first-hand e... Show More perience in residential life at a Division I university campus, ResLife Portal serves as...

Advocu

Advocu

advocu.com

Advocu is a complete solution for Developer Relation teams to build, engage, track and scale Developer Advocacy or Ambassadors program. Advocu helps your team focus on what matters most: growing the community, having a meaningful impact, and measuring the value of your programs. Spend more time on s...

SmartMatchApp

SmartMatchApp

smartmatchapp.com

Smart Match App is an award-winning matchmaking and membership management software CRM servicing more than 100,000 users worldwide. Match your clients, arrange introductions and dates, receive valuable date feedback with professional matchmaking tools. Smart CRM software with professional matchmakin...

NodeBB

NodeBB

nodebb.org

NodeBB is the next generation community forum platform. Built on open source software, we've helped hundreds of companies engage their customers.

Nas.io

Nas.io

nas.io

Memberships, digital products, paid events and much more. Designed from the grounds up for community-led businesses.

GroupApp

GroupApp

group.app

Your online membership community and courses in one place! Increase engagement, grow revenue with a unified platform and integrate with tools you already use without needing to hire a developer.

Talkbase

Talkbase

talkbase.io

Talkbase helps companies measure why community matters. Visualize your community's impact on the business and build powerful programs with the right data. With Talkbase community analytics, teams can easily analyze how and why customers engage in their community throughout out their acquisition, onb...

NbliK

NbliK

nblik.com

NbliK is an All-in-One community platform for Creators, Organisations & Brands. It's a platform where brands can integrate the white-labeled community into their website/App in order to fast-track community building and, in turn, achieve higher LTV.

Insticator

Insticator

insticator.com

At Insticator, we’re on a mission to create a smart, unified platform built to collect, aggregate and monetize all of a publisher’s first-party data. Our suite of engagement products empowers publishers and consumers alike to amplify their voices and express their opinions in safe, interactive envir...

Forumbee

Forumbee

forumbee.com

Forumbee is a modern cloud-based community platform which allows to create a branded online community with Q&A, discussions, idea generation and knowledge base articles.

ProBoards

ProBoards

proboards.com

Unlimited members, unlimited threads, unlimited size! Build the discussion forum of your dreams with ProBoards' award-winning free forum hosting service.

MeltingSpot

MeltingSpot

meltingspot.io

MeltingSpot is an in-product Customer Education Platform. We help SaaS companies accelerate customer onboarding and product adoption at low CS effort. MeltingSpot provides a comprehensive toolkit to engage customers with forums, webinars, online courses, and more – right inside your product. We make...

TINT

TINT

tintup.com

TINT is the Community Powered Marketing platform trusted by 5,000+ leading global brands to cultivate communities that ignite advocacy and engagement, boosting conversions, and fostering long lasting brand loyalty. TINT Communities (formerly Vesta) offers brands an all-in-one solution to find new cu...

AtomChat

AtomChat

atomchat.com

AtomChat provides quick chat solutions for your website. With real time text, audio as well as video calling options. We are a ready to use chat application/plugin which easily integrates with more than 30 platforms and makes your website chat ready in minutes! The plugin also provides you with feat...

Webex Events

Webex Events

socio.events

Webex Events (anteriormente Socio) es una plataforma de gestión de eventos de un extremo a otro que impulsa eventos virtuales, híbridos y en persona inmersivos, intuitivos e inclusivos. Eleve el listón con aplicaciones para eventos, registro flexible, impresión de credenciales y registros, recuperac...

Glue Up

Glue Up

glueup.com

Glue Up es una plataforma CRM todo en uno que te ayuda a construir y hacer crecer tu comunidad a través de eventos, membresías y otras herramientas digitales desde un solo lugar. La plataforma todo en uno de Glue Up integra el mejor CRM, gestión de eventos, gestión de membresías, marketing por corre...

Orbiit

Orbiit

orbiit.ai

Orbiit es una plataforma SaaS de emparejamiento impulsada por inteligencia artificial que impulsa presentaciones seleccionadas a escala. Las organizaciones pueden invitar sin problemas a las audiencias de su elección para que opten por conexiones regulares, personalizadas 1:1 o de grupos de pares, y...

Verint

Verint

verint.com

Verint es líder mundial en participación del cliente. Expertos en Experiencia de Cliente en Automatización, IA y Cloud.

Magentrix

Magentrix

magentrix.com

Mejor participación y habilitación de socios en una plataforma PRM. Colabore con socios y aumente las ventas del canal con el software del portal de socios PX-first.

BrilliantDirectories

BrilliantDirectories

brilliantdirectories.com

Brilliant Directories es una plataforma completa llave en mano para lanzar sitios web de membresía, administrar miembros, vender suscripciones, publicar contenido y más.

ToucanTech

ToucanTech

toucantech.com

Un sistema único para una gestión comunitaria más inteligente Un sitio web, un portal, un CRM y una solución de comunicaciones conectados

Beam.gg

Beam.gg

beam.gg

Una plataforma comunitaria gamificada creada para facilitar la participación. Cree y monetice comunidades en línea comprometidas y leales a través del poder de la gamificación.

