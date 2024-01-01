WebCatalog

Forrester

Forrester

¿No te has instalado WebCatalog Desktop? Descarga WebCatalog Desktop.

Usar la aplicación web

Sitio web: forrester.com

Mejora tu experiencia con la aplicación de escritorio para Forrester en WebCatalog Desktop para Mac, Windows, Linux.

Ejecuta las aplicaciones en ventanas sin distracciones con muchas mejoras.

Gestionar y alternar entre varias cuentas y aplicaciones fácilmente sin cambiar de navegador.

Forrester is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. Forrester helps leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester’s proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Forrester's unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; more than 100 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of Forrester's clients.

Categorías:

Business
Servicios de investigación tecnológica

Sitio web: forrester.com

Descargo de responsabilidad: WebCatalog no está afiliado, asociado, autorizado, respaldado ni de ninguna manera oficialmente conectado a Forrester. Todos los nombres de productos, logotipos y marcas son propiedad de sus respectivos propietarios.

Alternativas

G2

G2

g2.com

SparkToro

SparkToro

sparktoro.com

Constellation Research

Constellation Research

constellationr.com

Clarivate

Clarivate

clarivate.com

CarrierSource

CarrierSource

carriersource.io

Appwiki

Appwiki

appwiki.nl

SaaS Invaders

SaaS Invaders

saasinvaders.com

TechJockey

TechJockey

techjockey.com

TradeWheel.com

TradeWheel.com

tradewheel.com

Experts Exchange

Experts Exchange

go.experts-exchange.com

GigaOM

GigaOM

gigaom.com

Olive

Olive

olive.app

Explorar

WebCatalog Desktop

Soporte

Empresa

Aspectos legales

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.