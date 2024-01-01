Doteasy started in 2000, at the time when banner-free free domain-based business web hosting was non-existent. We introduced our Free Hosting Plan in 2000 and we are proud to say that we are still the only few web hosts offering free domain-based business hosting without hidden charges, gimmicks, and without annoying banner ads. Affordable web hosting should not mean compromised web hosting has been our belief since day one. Over the years, we have introduced suites of web hosting solutions and applications, all available as free add-on value to our Free Hosting plan. We have also expanded our line of hosting plans to offer advanced web hosting solutions for customers who wants more flexibility, control and capabilities. Doteasy has never been compromised since day one. Doteasy is a premier web host, trusted by over 160,000 satisfied customers. We provide the affordable hosting solutions, expert technicians, friendly knowledgeable support, top-of-the-line hardware and technology, and state-of-the-art data center to ensure you a successful online presence.

