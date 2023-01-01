Alternativas - Bulk Email Checker
elink.io
elink.io
Cree cualquier cosa con enlaces web. elink tiene todo lo que necesita para guardar marcadores y crear páginas web, boletines informativos por correo electrónico, widgets de sitios web RSS, enlaces de biografías sociales, muros sociales, contenido automatizado y más. ¡Crea contenido en minutos!
Short.io
short.io
Short.io es un acortador de URL de marca blanca que crea enlaces cortos en dominios de marca. Acorte, personalice y comparta URL de marca con su audiencia.
Revue
getrevue.co
Construya una audiencia leal. Revue facilita a los escritores y editores el envío de boletines editoriales y el pago.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
Agregue píxeles de reorientación, llamados a la acción personalizados, dominios personalizados a cualquier enlace que comparta, personalice la apariencia de la miniatura del enlace y reoriente a cualquiera que haya hecho clic.
Radio.co
radio.co
¿Quieres crear una estación de radio? Automatice su programación, transmita en vivo y realice un seguimiento de los oyentes desde una plataforma fácil de usar. Bienvenidos a Radio.co.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops es una plataforma de marketing viral y de referencia para lanzar concursos de clasificación, sorteos, programas de prelanzamiento y referencia.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
Asóciese con ShareASale para formar parte de nuestra confiable red de marketing de afiliados. Nuestra red ofrece soluciones de marketing para nuestros socios.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence es un servicio de marketing de influencers que permite a las marcas y a los influencers conectarse, colaborar y alcanzar sus objetivos.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer es la forma más económica, rápida y sencilla de descubrir lo que realmente sucede en línea.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter ofrece una experiencia de escritura limpia y sencilla para personas que no buscan informes avanzados o funciones para empresas.
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
El mercado original de nombres de marca con más de 100 000 nombres comerciales seleccionados por expertos para elegir. Obtenga el .com y el logotipo correspondientes, así como asesoramiento gratuito sobre su marca por parte de nuestro equipo.
Genius Link
geniuslink.com
Geniuslink is the world’s most intelligent URL shortener. Create links that dynamically route users to different destinations based off their devices, operating systems, countries, and even date of click.
CallerReady
callerready.com
CallerReady is the platform for marketers looking to scale their call campaigns. Pay-Per-Call Marketplace, Lead-to-Call Automation and Dynamic Call Distribution
BlogManagement
blogmanagement.io
Blog Management is a platform that allows publishers, bloggers and website owners to earn money by placing content. It is a trustworthy and credible platform that allows you to sell guest posts and sponsored content in a legitimate way. Website owners can add their websites to the platform and get p...
Approved Social
approvedsocial.io
Approved Social is a trailblazing platform designed to revolutionize the way digital marketing campaigns are developed, approved, and launched. At its core, Approved Social is a collaborative feedback and approval engine that empowers marketing teams, agencies, and brands to streamline their creativ...
FeedWind
feed.mikle.com
FeedWind is one the leading providers of fully customizable and coding free widgets that can be integrated on any website - in minutes! Some of the most trending widgets include: RSS Facebook Widget Twitter Widget YouTube Widget Google Calendar Widget and list goes on. What's more? You can get start...
Adspyder
adspyder.io
AdSpyder is an upcoming digital ad-tech SaaS platform that help individuals and companies to analyse their competitors’ ad marketing campaigns and obtain useful insights that can be applied to their ad campaigns and benefit from them. Using adspyder, users can search ads which are currently or previ...
MarketMate AI
marketmateai.com
At MarketMate AI, our mission is to align sales and marketing to amplify creativity and boost revenue. We are dedicated to making generative AI more user-friendly for real marketing workflows. As an intuitive B2B marketing platform powered by AI, MarketMate focuses on target market identification, m...
E-goi
e-goi.com
E-goi is a Omnichannel Marketing Automation tool with more 700 000 users worldwide, which allows any company (from a Micro Blogger to a giant multinational) to manage its entire sales cycle, from capturing leads to customer conversion and loyalty. With E-goi schedule you can create landing pages, fo...
Capsulink
capsulink.com
Capsulink is a URL shortener designed to protects users from traffic loss, damaged external links, and missed profits.
Shared Domains
shared.domains
Homepage backlinks Get a valuable homepage backlink starting from $50 a year We were looking for the best way to get the most valuable backlinks at a low cost to rank our sites. In other words, for $150 you get a backlink from $2000-worth domain. Aftermarket is a service that provides ready-made slo...
Fix Your Funnel
fixyourfunnel.com
Fix Your Funnel extends Infusionsoft by Keap's base functionality to include texting and calling. Features include: * Two way texting * Automated texting conversations for lead capture * Campaign Builder messaging * Trackable Links (apply tag to contact when tapped) * Image and contact card attachme...
HeadBidder
headbidder.net
Focus on the core part of your business that brings money, use HeadBidder.net for mechanic ad management work that is automated on the platform. The Header Bidding management platform is made for publishers and online-ad professional teams. Combines wrapped up ready-to-go features and tools: contain...
QApop
qapop.com
QApop will help you leverage Quora as a marketing channel. With your marketing tool, you can: - Discover the best questions on Quora - Let AI helps you to answer questions in minutes - Track non-answered questions with hundreds of views Quora is a great additional marketing channel whether you focus...
Nexweave
nexweave.com
Nexweave helps businesses drive higher engagement & conversions by serving hyper-personalized images, GIFs, interactive videos web pages across the customer journey. Over 1500+ Sales and Marketing teams trust us with their e-Mail, WhatsApp & Landing Page personalization needs.
Websays
websays.com
Websays is a software services company focused on web search, natural language processing and machine learning. With a mixed team of developers and data analysts, we meet our clients’ needs for data intelligence to handle large volumes of unstructured data. We categorize this data by topics, analyze...
Endorsal
endorsal.io
Endorsal — fully automate your online customer reviews. Import reviews from Google, Facebook and more. Automatic review requests. Beautiful testimonial widgets.
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso is a free website analyzer. It provides free reports for thousands of websites. For every website in our extensive database you can see detailed analysis, including traffic statistics, monthly earnings, facebook sharing information, web server location and website value estimates.
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
We, as humans, are wired to trust our feelings! No matter how much technology transforms, we still need validation to be assured. WiserNotify helps you get that validation. It helps you connect with your customer to increase trust and sales. Through interactive social proof notifications & urgency w...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView is a web analytics software that matches the IP addresses of companies that visit your website against our database in order to tell you the names of those businesses and more.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Prelaunch.com
prelaunch.com
Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com se integra con las plataformas de automatización de marketing líderes en el mundo para maximizar el crecimiento de la audiencia, recuperar los ingresos por carritos abandonados y volver a atraer a las audiencias inactivas a través de sistemas de integración de datos líderes en la indus...
Tracify
tracify.ai
Tracify es un software especializado en empresas de comercio electrónico para el seguimiento y atribución de todas sus actividades de marketing (multicanal). Utilizando una tecnología de seguimiento revolucionaria, se puede realizar un seguimiento de los usuarios sin modelado ni Google Analytics: 10...
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
Aumente el tráfico de retención y las ganancias utilizando la tecnología GPT-3