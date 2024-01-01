Autoresponder Bot

Autoresponder Bot

¿No te has instalado WebCatalog Desktop? Descarga WebCatalog Desktop.

Usar la aplicación web

Sitio web: pageautoresponder.com

Mejora tu experiencia con la aplicación de escritorio para Autoresponder Bot en WebCatalog Desktop para Mac, Windows, Linux.

Ejecuta las aplicaciones en ventanas sin distracciones con muchas mejoras.

Gestionar y alternar entre varias cuentas y aplicaciones fácilmente sin cambiar de navegador.

Autoresponder Bot is a Facebook and Instagram autoresponder software that allows you to: * Instantly Send Custom Replies and Private Messages: Configure the software to automatically reply to new comments or direct messages across your Facebook posts and Instagram stories with customized responses. * Messenger Bot for Automated Responses: Set up an automated chatbot to respond in a specific order to new direct messages based on keywords. * Giveaways and Contests Module: Quickly increase engagement on your Facebook page by running contests and giveaways. Key features of Autoresponder Bot include: * 100% compatibility with Facebook's Terms of Use * Easy to use and configure, no installation required * No limits on the number of replies or direct messages * Supports multiple languages * Automatically detects and removes offensive content or spam * Ability to auto-reply to comments on various post types (ads, boosted posts, videos, etc.) * Option to auto-reply with specific keywords, links, emails, tagged friends, etc. * Personalization using tags like user's name, date, keyword, etc. * Unlimited keyword lists, templates, and private message options * Facebook contest module to encourage user engagement The software is cloud-based, meaning you don't need to install anything on your computer, and it can run in the background 24/7, even when your computer is off. It's marketed as a solution to help businesses save time on moderating their Facebook and Instagram interactions.
Categorías:
Productivity
Software de chatbots

Sitio web: pageautoresponder.com

Descargo de responsabilidad: WebCatalog no está afiliado, asociado, autorizado, respaldado ni de ninguna manera oficialmente conectado a Autoresponder Bot. Todos los nombres de productos, logotipos y marcas son propiedad de sus respectivos propietarios.

Alternativas

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

También podría gustarte

Chatfuel

Chatfuel

chatfuel.com

X Messages

X Messages

twitter.com

mLabs

mLabs

mlabs.io

Postmypost

Postmypost

postmypost.io

AppSorteos

AppSorteos

app-sorteos.com

Apphi

Apphi

apphi.com

Socialshaker

Socialshaker

socialshaker.com

SocialNowa

SocialNowa

socialnowa.io

Bot Libre

Bot Libre

botlibre.com

OneUp

OneUp

oneupapp.io

Postgrain

Postgrain

postgrain.com

BrandBastion

BrandBastion

brandbastion.com

Explorar

Productos

Descargar

Soporte

Empresa

Aspectos legales

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Utilizamos cookies para proporcionar y mejorar nuestros sitios web. Al usar nuestros sitios, das tu consentimiento al uso de cookies.

Política de privacidad