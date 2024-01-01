Alternativas - Abstract

MightyText

MightyText

mightytext.net

Texto desde la computadora. SMS desde la computadora. iMessage para Android. SMS de Android desde la computadora.

HackMD

HackMD

hackmd.io

La mejor manera de escribir y compartir sus conocimientos en Markdown.

Zeplin

Zeplin

zeplin.io

Espacio conectado para equipos de producto. Transfiera diseños y guías de estilo con especificaciones, recursos y fragmentos de código precisos, de forma automática.

Monica

Monica

monicahq.com

Mónica te permite recordar todo sobre tus seres queridos.

Super

Super

super.so

Todo lo que necesitas para crear sitios web rápidos y funcionales con Notion. Dominios personalizados, temas, protección con contraseña y más, no se requiere código.

Team-GPT

Team-GPT

team-gpt.com

Chat GPT intuitivo para toda tu empresa Team-GPT garantiza la adopción de ChatGPT para equipos de entre 2 y 2000 personas. Organice conocimientos, colabore y domine la IA en un espacio de trabajo compartido.

Sympli

Sympli

sympli.io

Diseñe la transferencia, implementación y colaboración para equipos de productos web y móviles. Sympli funciona con Photoshop, Adobe XD, Sketch, Android Studio y Xcode.

Charli AI

Charli AI

charli.ai

¿Los archivos, documentos y hojas de cálculo desorganizados te ralentizan? La aplicación impulsada por IA de Charli organiza su vida digital en minutos. ¡Regístrese gratis hoy!

SessionLab

SessionLab

sessionlab.com

Desde ideas hasta agendas completas. Manténgase concentrado y creativo con SessionLab. La herramienta de planificación de sesiones más flexible con una biblioteca de facilitación: ¡Pruébela ahora!

Markup.io

Markup.io

markup.io

Markup.io: la forma más sencilla de dejar comentarios sobre contenido digital - Markup.io

Additor

Additor

additor.io

¡Manténgase sincronizado mientras se distribuye! Additor ayuda a su equipo a colaborar de forma asincrónica sin fricciones basándose en la única y viva fuente de la verdad. Puede organizar y compartir varios tipos de contenido y ponerse al día claramente con el contexto mediante el seguimiento de ca...

Bubbles

Bubbles

usebubbles.com

Elimine el 38 % de las reuniones con vídeos rápidos de ida y vuelta y recordatorios inteligentes. Comparta comentarios claros con anotaciones de grabación de pantalla basadas en el tiempo.

Ayanza

Ayanza

ayanza.com

Suite de colaboración inteligente Tiempos difíciles exigen innovación en la productividad del equipo Haga que el equipo fluya y alcance los objetivos fácilmente. Déjate guiar por Ayanza a través del proceso.

Pointagram

Pointagram

pointagram.com

Pointagram la herramienta de gamificación que aumenta la motivación y los logros del equipo. Mantenga a su equipo orientado a objetivos y celebren juntos un gran desempeño.

Balloon

Balloon

balloon.app

Una plataforma respaldada por investigaciones que desbloquea ideas y comentarios eliminando el pensamiento grupal y amplificando las voces. Reducir el tiempo de reunión en un 70%.

Sendwin

Sendwin

send.win

Sendwin is a productivity tool developed to multi-login platform to manage multiple accounts from one browser. Manage multiple accounts on your favourite website from single browser. Log into multiple accounts on the same site simultaneously.

Rolepass

Rolepass

rolepass.io

Rolepass is a cloud-based platform that allows users to hand off duties and responsibilities to the rest of their team whenever team members step away. Rolepass is focused on creating a seamless transfer of knowledge between team members, and reducing the stress and anxiety teams experience when cow...

Remote Social

Remote Social

remotesocial.io

Remote Social offers a powerful suite of tools designed to help teams connect, have fun, and build strong relationships.

LiveDataset

LiveDataset

livedataset.com

LiveDataset by Krescendo is a configurable data management platform to build custom online applications for efficient business processes. Replace legacy or spreadsheet-based systems. Simplify information collection. Build high-quality, robust business processes, from small teams to thousands of user...

HabitStack

HabitStack

habitstack.com

Goal execution software for busy leaders. HabitStack helps you: - Set crystal clear goals - Align your tasks to those goals - Make progress every week Adopt the uncommon habits that effective leaders use to push forward important goals, even though they're busy.

Echofin

Echofin

echofin.com

Echofin is a Chat-focused, community management platform for financial teams. They offer automated subscription management, integrated billing, dashboard with business analytics metrics and unlimited users/chatrooms/history. Echofin also provides an integrated billing solution that offers superb mon...

Conferfly

Conferfly

conferfly.com

Web App Software for your conference rooms that works with G Suite /Microsoft Office 365 calendars. Conferfly will save time, money and make your meetings more productive. for more check https://conferfly.com

Brandmoxe

Brandmoxe

brandmoxe.com

All-in-one business planning and startup development software that helps turn great ideas into a successful business

Suggestion Ox

Suggestion Ox

suggestionox.com

Suggestion Ox is a safe, trusted, 100% anonymous platform that gives your employees the freedom of sharing questions, airing concerns and reporting problems from their fully safe and private digital corner. Lead anonymous two-way conversations to better understand their troubles, take action at the ...

Skreenbe

Skreenbe

skreenbe.com

Skreenbe offers virtual board meeting software to improve your meeting structure. Skreenbe is for everyone who has online meetings and wants to add more organization, interaction and efficiency to their everyday business procedures. Forget one-size-fits-all online video meeting software and break aw...

Pandos

Pandos

pandos.io

Pandos is a one-stop-shop collaborative learning and development platform for higher education and companies that support fundamental collaboration features with a new approach such as team formation, task management, and peer assessment. The platform automatically generates a profile for learners’ ...

MakeStoryBoard

MakeStoryBoard

makestoryboard.com

MakeStoryboard is an online storyboarding software that lets you create and share storyboards quickly and easily. MakeStoryboard has a builtin app and several useful tools to create storyboards quickly. If you are a creator, video maker, screenwriter, content manager, or author of any ideas for scri...

EverAfter

EverAfter

everafter.ai

EverAfter's B2B Customer Interface is the unified home your customers need to stay on track in deploying your product across their organization

Deskfirst

Deskfirst

deskfirst.com

Deskfirst provides online collaboration spaces that look and feel like the familiar desktop environment, making online collaboration easy, frictionless, and fast. Deskfirst eliminates tech gaps, easy to manage, and increases engagement with its powerful branding features.

Sprocket 365

Sprocket 365

sprocket365.com

Sprocket 365 es una extensión para SharePoint que presenta una biblioteca de elementos web personalizados y herramientas listas para usar. Simplifica el proceso de desarrollo de lugares de trabajo digitales, ahorrando tiempo a los usuarios al eliminar la necesidad de codificación compleja y procesos...

