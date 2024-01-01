AbsolutChat

AbsolutChat is a no-code chatbot platform that allows businesses to create chatbots for various social channels like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, etc. It is an all-in-one conversational platform that helps businesses acquire, engage, and support customers 24/7 on any channel. * Automate responses for frequently asked customer questions. * Multi-channel engagement - create chatbots for any social channel and make them live in under an hour. * Centralized inbox and live chat transfer - get a single view of all customer conversations across channels. * Intuitive drag-and-drop flow builder to build intelligent conversations. * Open API and integrations to work with other tools. Why Build a WhatsApp Chatbot? * 8 out of 10 customers prefer messaging over phone calls. * Allows you to give customers the option to start a WhatsApp conversation on the spot. * Increases customer outreach and provides 24/7, 365 days support. * Reduces operational costs and delivers faster responses. Overall, AbsolutChat seems to be a comprehensive conversational platform that enables businesses to quickly set up and manage chatbots across multiple channels, with a focus on WhatsApp as a key messaging platform.
Categorías:
Productivity
Software de chatbots

