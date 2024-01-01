Worldle Unlimited is a puzzle game with a geographical theme, players need to guess the correct country name based on its contours on the map. You have a maximum of one try to find the correct answer. This game provides many hints and requires players to have an understanding of geography and apply their logical thinking. Worldle Unlimited is a Wordle game conceptualized by Antoine Teufe. The game will provide players with a lot of geographical knowledge that you do not know or reinforce the knowledge that you already know. Players simply click on the line and select the state name from the list. Immediately after submitting your answer, you will know whether your answer is correct or not. If you answer incorrectly, you will receive hints showing how far and in what direction this mysterious country is from the country indicated in the attempt. You can also know its accuracy through the percentage. Specifically, the image below will illustrate an example case. Besides, while searching for answers in Worldle Unlimited, the squares will flash and change colors such as gray, yellow and green. Green is a symbol of precision. Therefore, the more green squares your answer has, the closer you are to the correct answer. Players can also change the size, rotation angle of the image, and hide the border to increase difficulty and make the challenge more interesting. If you are a geography lover and enjoy solving puzzles about it, play now!

