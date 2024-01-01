Worgle

Worgle

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Play on the Web

Website: connectionsgame.io

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Worgle on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

In Worgle, the player will have 6 attempts to guess the 6-letter word. The color in the crossword will suggest its relevance in the search word. When you start playing Worgle, in front of you is a 6x6 board. You need to fill it with meaningful words, but the limit is the letters below. After entering and pressing Enter, the results will appear with 3 corresponding colors. In which, green corresponds to the correct result, yellow is the letter that is in the wrong place and gray is the wrong letter, not present in the word. It is similar to the gameplay of most other Wordle games.

Website: connectionsgame.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Worgle. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Randle

Randle

connectionsgame.io

QWRTL

QWRTL

connectionsgame.io

Wrdl

Wrdl

connectionsgame.io

Colorle

Colorle

connectionsgame.io

Wordle Time Traveler

Wordle Time Traveler

connectionsgame.io

Obscordle

Obscordle

connectionsgame.io

Bordle

Bordle

connectionsgame.io

Wordle Junior

Wordle Junior

connectionsgame.io

Phrazle

Phrazle

connectionsgame.io

Instant Wordle

Instant Wordle

connectionsgame.io

Growdle

Growdle

connectionsgame.io

Lingle

Lingle

connectionsgame.io

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy