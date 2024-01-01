WordleWordle

WordleWordle with a 10-letter word set, promises to bring many challenges to players when the difficulty of words has been raised. Guess 6 words in 6 tries. Based on the letters at the bottom of the screen, make a word with full meaning. Then use the color suggestions shown after the results to correct them. The three colors will correspond to the three correct levels of the word. WordleWordle is a Wordle game of high difficulty, requiring players to think logically and be patient to decipher all the words. This can also be considered as a way for you to review vocabulary with 10-letter words. The further you go in this game, the wider your vocabulary. But each time you play you only have 6 attempts. Think carefully!

