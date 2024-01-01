Tradle

Tradle

Website: connectionsgame.io

In Tradle, players will have to guess the name of a country corresponding to a tree map of its export activities. There are maximum 6 guesses. Tradle is an addictive puzzle game that requires players to have knowledge of macroeconomics combined with geography to figure out exactly which country it is. Initially, a tree map will appear showing the share of a certain product as a percentage of that country's appearance. The size of the rectangle will depend on its percentage. Besides, Tradle still has its own characteristics of the Wordle game. After each guess, the player will know whether his prediction is close to the answer or not. Players will know the distance between the country they just predicted and the target country. From there, you can find the answer. For example, the United States is your prediction, but Canada is the correct answer. Then, the game will display the distance between these two countries so you can easily guess it.

