In Survivle, the player must guess the 5-letter word. You will have a maximum of 6 guesses and must win at least 7 points to win. Try to guess correctly as few times as possible. To play Survivle, you need to type the word "Ready" into the crossword and press Enter to get started. Then enter your prediction until you get the correct result. Think carefully to avoid wasting 1 try. The information and suggestions that have been provided should be used thoroughly to get accurate guesses in the next time.

