Spotle

Spotle

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Play on the Web

Website: connectionsgame.io

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Spotle on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Music enthusiasts, rejoice! Spotle is the perfect match for those who want to test their knowledge of the most popular music artists. The game is self-defined as a "Spotify-themed Wordle game", which challenges players to figure out the chosen artists or bands from Spotify’s top artists. There are 10 guessing attempts available, and after each guess, Spotle will give you some hints in relation to the chosen artists. These hints are about the year of their debut album, group size, listener rank, gender, genre, and nationality.

Website: connectionsgame.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Spotle. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Hardle

Hardle

connectionsgame.io

Wordmigo

Wordmigo

wordmigo.com

Stepdle

Stepdle

connectionsgame.io

Tradle

Tradle

connectionsgame.io

WordAll

WordAll

connectionsgame.io

Wrdl

Wrdl

connectionsgame.io

Wordle Junior

Wordle Junior

connectionsgame.io

Colorle

Colorle

connectionsgame.io

Blurdle

Blurdle

connectionsgame.io

Obscordle

Obscordle

connectionsgame.io

Crosswordle

Crosswordle

crosswordle.vercel.app

Evil Wordle

Evil Wordle

connectionsgame.io

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy