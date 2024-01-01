Rundle

Rundle

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Play on the Web

Website: connectionsgame.io

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Rundle on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Rundle is a fun word guessing game in which players must try to find 5-letter mystery words. There are only 3 trials for each word presented. Players need to think carefully in this game to find the correct word in the least number of times possible. In Rundle, mystery words are basic English vocabulary. The color of each crossword will change depending on its accuracy level. The letters in green are the letters that appear in the word and in the correct position. Letters in yellow are letters that appear in the word but in the wrong position. The remaining letters are letters that do not appear in the word.

Website: connectionsgame.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Rundle. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Dirdle

Dirdle

connectionsgame.io

Guess Word

Guess Word

connectionsgame.io

Flappy Birdle

Flappy Birdle

connectionsgame.io

OMG Word Professor

OMG Word Professor

connectionsgame.io

Words Game

Words Game

connectionsgame.io

Find Words

Find Words

connectionsgame.io

Find The Lost Letter

Find The Lost Letter

connectionsgame.io

Animals Word Search

Animals Word Search

connectionsgame.io

Gram Jam

Gram Jam

connectionsgame.io

Image To Word Match

Image To Word Match

connectionsgame.io

Casual Crossword

Casual Crossword

connectionsgame.io

Blurdle

Blurdle

connectionsgame.io

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy