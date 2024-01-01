Rundle is a fun word guessing game in which players must try to find 5-letter mystery words. There are only 3 trials for each word presented. Players need to think carefully in this game to find the correct word in the least number of times possible. In Rundle, mystery words are basic English vocabulary. The color of each crossword will change depending on its accuracy level. The letters in green are the letters that appear in the word and in the correct position. Letters in yellow are letters that appear in the word but in the wrong position. The remaining letters are letters that do not appear in the word.

Website: connectionsgame.io

